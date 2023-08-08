Archer Shares Final Season Trailer on FX

Archer's final season is quickly approaching and FX just dropped a new trailer to get fans excited for the road to the end. Things have changed a lot for the agency. Sterling Archer is getting older and maybe feeling the effects of so many years of high-octane spy work. Lana is sitting at the head of the table in the organization. Aisha Tyler's character is basically asking, "Is it possible to help the world and make money at the same time?" But, Archer has always been about the laughs and spectacle, and you can expect that by the truck full when Season 14 gets rolling on FX.

Last time out, the crew had to adjust to the loss of Jessica Walters, the voice behind former agency head Malory Archer. That would have been enough change to navigate on its own. (Throw in a global pandemic and the regular challenges of keeping a show that's been running this long feeling fresh and you've got quite the task on your hands!) Archer has been focused on getting back to the spy stuff lately after a few seasons with wild changes in the cast's professions. Just because they're back to doing the spy thing doesn't mean the creative team has exhausted all the possibilities. Watch the trailer below.

FX Is Very Sad To See Archer Go

(Photo: FXX)

It wasn't very long ago that FX was planning on letting Archer run as long as they wanted to. During TCA events last year, FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier argued that the animated comedy could run as long as The Simpsons if they wanted to. However, we now know that Archer will be hanging up his holster after Season 14. That's a pretty amazing run for an animated comedy. Still, it sounds like the door could have been open for multiple new seasons after this one.

"It's not designed to be the last season. I think we feel really good about the scripts, they're animating them now for the next season. We're waiting to see how the creators feel about how long it should progress. We're very enthusiastic about that show and it's continued longevity," Schrier explained. "When you have an animated half-hour like that, it can continue on, as you can see with The Simpsons, for a very long time. Archer still does great for us and people love it and the fans love it. So as long as they can keep doing it and maintain the quality, we'll want to support it."

When Does Archer Season 14 Begin?

Archer Season 14 explodes onto the scene on August 30. FX as usual hosts the new episodes with next-day streaming availability on Hulu. All of your main players return for Season 14 and things are looking a little different according to FX's synopsis. "Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn't so cut and dry."

Looking for a more "long-view" description? The network has you covered: "The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world's greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, ``Archer,'' this animated comedy spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger's misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels."

Will you be catching Archer Season 14? Let us know In the comments down below!