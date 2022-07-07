Law and Order to Stage Three Show Crossover for Fall Launch





Law & Order is set to stage a three-show crossover for their Fall launch this year. TVLine's sources report that Law & Order SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime will link up with the original show for one case. This event will launch all three seasons on Thursday September 22. It's a bit of history for the long-running franchise. There have been crossovers in the past, but nothing with all three of them involved. NBC has not responded to requests for comment on the report yet. But, fans are already getting excited about seeing some of their favorite actors share the screen again.

In some previous comments to Entertainment Tonight, showrunner Rick Eid alluded to the possibility of the three shows crossing over near the start of the upcoming season. "There's been some talk about a three-show crossover for next season. Whether it's the first, second or third episode, I'm not sure," he explained.

SVU showrunner Warren Leight stepped away from the show recently. He wrote, "The final day of shooting is always bittersweet. Today was a little more than that. As some of you have already figured out, I am stepping down at the end of #SVU23. The last two years of show running during a pandemic have been arduous, and I've decided to take a break. It's a privilege to work on #SVU, to write for @Mariska, @FINALLEVEL, @KelliGiddish, @PeterScanavino, @octaviopisano and all the former regulars and guest stars who come to our stage. It's a joy to write with everyone @SVUWritersRoom, I'm especially grateful to @JulieMartinNY."

"And our on-set writer/producers @ItsAlwaysBreezy, @svubrendan and Bryan Goluboff. Speaking of producers, @Orsonb63, @ciliento and Ken Brown are the best in the business," he added. "Norberto somehow directed 5 eps this season, while shepherding 7 new-to-SVU directors thru their shoots. At least once a week this year a brick came thru the window. This person quarantined, that location lost, another show fell behind and our guest star was no longer available. Each time casting, camera, design, wardrobe, locations, h/mu, props, drivers came up with a save."

"And when they didn't, our editing room, led by the indefatigable genius, Arthur Forney did. Somehow the obstacles pulled us all closer together. The episodes stayed on track and seemed to get stronger the longer the season went on. It was an honor to work with this team, and I thank Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, @WolfEnt, and Lisa Katz, Pearlena Igbokwe, Erin Underhill and @NBCUniversal for their support and that privilege," the letter concluded. "Finally, I'd like to thank the fans. You've stayed loyal to the show, and vocal in your support and occasional dismay, for 23 years. No other show can say that, and so you know, EVERYBODY at #SVU is grateful to you for that commitment. You too are part of this team."

