The Arrowverse Broke a Character So Bad That James Gunn Had to Reinvent Them

The Arrowverse made some strange choices during its run on The CW. The easy ones to remember are the fake-out character deaths, where someone appears to be fine until they pass away out of nowhere. Laurel Lance and Quentin Lance both lose their lives that way on Arrow, and it’s clear that the powers that be regret their choices because both characters return in some way, shape, or form by the end of the show. However, there’s one character that Arrow gets rid of who never gets a second chance because the show can’t wash its hands of them quickly enough.

Vincent Sobel, aka Vigilante, begins causing trouble around Star City in Arrow Season 5, and initially, his presence serves a purpose, helping boost the mystery surrounding him and Prometheus. Once he takes his mask off, though, he does more harm than good, forcing James Gunn to go in a different direction with the character in Peacemaker.

Vigilante Is Better Off as a Mystery in Arrow

Arrow‘s fifth season sees two mysterious villains join the fold: Vigilante and Prometheus. The latter has a serious vendetta against Oliver Queen, while the former begins to develop one because the Green Arrow keeps thwarting his attempts to kill corrupt people. Oliver and Co. can’t make heads or tails of them, though, because they don’t like taking their masks off. The only real clue is the introduction of District Attorney Adrian Chase, Vigilante’s alter ego from the comics. Initially, it appears that the lawyer doesn’t think Green Arrow is doing enough to help the city and takes matters into his own hands. However, that theory goes out the window pretty quickly when Prometheus reveals himself to be Chase.

With only one mystery left, the characters who fit Vigilante’s descriptions are few and far between. That’s actually by design because he turns out to be an old flame from Dinah Drake’s past, Vincent Sobel, who got caught up in the particle accelerator explosion and gained a healing factor. His new powers give him the confidence to take the streets and rid them of crime. For whatever reason, he thinks the best way to continue his mission is to work for a criminal, Cayden James, who’s gunning for Team Arrow.

Vincent and Dinah’s relationship helps him see the light, so he decides to become a mole within James’s operation. He feeds information to Dinah and her allies, but eventually, his scheming catches up to him. James captures Vigilante and has Black Siren use her abilities directly in his ear, which is too much for his healing factor to handle. He dies, leaving Dinah devastated and motivated to take down James. Unfortunately, while Vigilante’s death serves a purpose, his character as a whole is a complete misfire, lacking real motivation. Gunn’s not going to let his take on the character suffer the same fate.

Peacemaker Makes Vigilante’s Beliefs Very Clear

After Vigilante’s death in the Arrowverse, the anti-hero returns in Peacemaker. This time around, he’s Adrian Chase, and he’s a bit of a fanboy, wanting to fight crime alongside his older brother’s friend, Peacemaker. The titular hero wants nothing to do with him, though, because he thinks Chase is a little unstable. Regardless, Vigilante finds himself in the middle of the A.R.G.U.S. operation to take down the butterflies. Instead of just settling into the background, however, he takes charge, saving Peacemaker on several occasions, including by taking the brunt of a grenade explosion.

Vigilante’s crowning achievement, though, comes during his stay in Evergreen Corrections Center. He gets himself arrested so he can go inside and kill Peacemaker’s dad, White Dragon. Vigilante doesn’t waste any time, walking up to the old man’s table and confronting his racist friends. He proceeds to beat the snot out of them and sends a warning to White Dragon, who can’t believe how dangerous his enemy is. This one scene is better than anything the Arrowverse does with Vigilante, and there’s no doubt that Gunn will look to one-up himself when the character returns in Peacemaker‘s second season.

Arrow is streaming on Netflix, while Peacemaker is available on HBO Max.

