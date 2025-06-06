15 Best Trick Arrows Oliver Queen Uses in the Arrowverse

The Arrowverse‘s Oliver Queen spends five years on an island in the North China Sea called Lian Yu. Well, he doesn’t spend the whole time there, making trips to Russia and China, but it’s where he learns how to fight and kill. His best teacher is Yao Fei Gulong, a former Chinese army general who ends up stranded on Lian Yu. Yao Fei teaches Oliver how to use a bow and arrow, which isn’t as powerful as a gun but still has its advantages. When Oliver returns home to Starling City in Arrow Season 1, he begins his quest to right his father’s wrongs and uses the bow and arrow as his signature weapon.

Despite going up against stronger foes, Oliver never put down his bow, choosing instead to create arrows that fit the wild situations he finds himself in. By the end of his time in the Arrowverse, he’s used plenty of sweet trick arrows.

1) Grappling Hook Arrow

A hero without super-speed and the ability to fly has to get around fast somehow. While Oliver uses a motorcycle from time to time, his best means of transportation is his grappling hook arrow, which allows him to swing between buildings.

2) Flashbang Arrow

Without superpowers, Oliver can have trouble dealing with large groups of enemies. He needs to rely on countermeasures that can disorientate, such as a flashbang arrow. The weapon explodes and flashes light, causing anyone in its path to lose focus. Malcolm Merlyn finds himself dealing with the effects of one in an early Arrow episode.

3) Tranquilizer Arrow

Arrows aren’t just useful in the middle of a fight; they can also help get the upper hand on an unsuspecting target. The tranquilizer arrow knocks someone out cold, as seen when Barry Allen ends up on the wrong side of one in Arrow Season 2.

4) Electric Arrow

When an enemy is extra durable, hitting them with a normal arrow may not do the trick. Oliver deals with that scenario on a couple of occasions, so he creates an electric arrow that he can use on enemies like Bronze Tiger to send a shock to their system.

5) Boxing Glove Arrow

The boxing glove arrow is arguably the most iconic in DC Comics, and the Arrowverse doesn’t miss its chance to use it. While fighting Ted Grant, aka Wildcat, Oliver puts a boxing glove on top of one of his regular arrows to knock the vigilante out.

6) Nanite Arrow

The infamous line “Nanites, courtesy of Ray Palmer!” owes its existence to the nanite arrow, which Oliver uses while fighting Eobard Thawne. It temporarily disables the speedster’s powers, allowing the hero to get a few good licks in.

7) Magnetic Arrow

Oliver always finds himself at a disadvantage when fighting people with guns. He can only shoot a couple of arrows at a time, while they can fire bullets nonstop. Felicity notices the problem, creating the magnetic arrow that can swipe weapons with ease.

8) Anti-Speedster Arrow

An evil version of Oliver appears during the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover to cause problems during Iris and Barry’s wedding. The villain has plenty of tricks up his sleeve, including an anti-speedster arrow that gives Wally West problems.

9) Firework Arrow

While the flashbang arrow is effective, it’s not as fun as the firework arrow, which is exactly what it sounds like. Oliver uses it to help Roy, who finds himself at the mercy of some cops who don’t take their jobs seriously.

10) USB Arrow

Barry becomes the Green Arrow during the “Elseworlds” crossover, and he takes to the role pretty quickly. When he and Oliver, acting as the Flash, fight A.M.A.Z.O., he even uses a USB arrow to send a virus into the robot and shut it down.

11) Metaphysical Arrow

At the end of the “Elseworlds” crossover, when things are looking their bleakest, Oliver utilizes his most powerful arrow yet. The Monitor gives him a metaphysical arrow that allows him to destroy the Book of Destiny that John Deegan is using to rewrite reality.

12) Freeze Arrow

Superman’s freeze breath doesn’t get used nearly enough in live-action, so Oliver takes matters into his own hands. While facing off against his half-sister, Emiko, he uses a freeze arrow to disarm some of her drones.

13) Enchanted Arrow

After turning into the Spectre and saving the multiverse, Oliver leaves the Arrow in the hands of his allies, the Flash and Supergirl. However, when Barry finds himself in a pickle when fighting Bloodwork, the Green Arrow returns one last time and uses an enchanted arrow to stop the villain’s rampage.

14) Drug Arrow

Some villains just don’t want to go down, and it takes a mighty powerful arrow to stop them in their tracks. During a particularly nasty fight with Prometheus, Oliver uses a drug arrow that’s meant to knock its target out by spraying a drug in their face.

15) Kryptonite Arrow

While Oliver technically doesn’t use a Kryptonite arrow in the Arrowverse, he confirms its existence, which makes it eligible for this list. He always considers the worst-case scenarios, and if Supergirl or another Kryptonian goes rogue, he’ll need a way to stop them.

Which of the arrows Oliver Queen uses in the Arrowverse is your favorite? Are there any others you think belong on this list? Let us know in the comments below!