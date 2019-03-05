Arrowverse Fan Artist Extraordinaire Lord Mesa Pays Tribute to Luke Perry

Lord Mesa, the Arrowverse fan artist so popular that he has been mentioned onscreen within The CW’s superhero shows, has released a new image paying tribute to Luke Perry, the Riverdale star who passed away earlier today at age 52.

The actor was discovered in his home last Wednesday morning after having suffered a stroke sometime earlier that day. Perry was initially reported to have been placed in a medically induced coma, only for representatives to clarify that he had been severely sedated to attempt to grapple with the effects of the stroke. After a few days of silence, he passed away today.

Lord Mesa said he was “surprised and saddened” to learn the news and created a tribute piece to Perry.

You can see the image below.

Totally surprised & Saddened by the news of Luke Perry’s death today. Beverly Hills 90210 was a big part of my high school years…so much so, I actually wanted to have a job at a diner like Brandon and grow my sideburns out like Dylan. pic.twitter.com/QakqhO9mdz — Lord Mesa (@lordmesa) March 4, 2019

Lord Mesa gained popularity in Arrow‘s early seasons for drawing chibi fan art inspired by noteworthy scenes, many of which were regularly reshared by the show’s cast and crew. In the years since, his work has grown to Arrow‘s sister shows: The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl.

During Arrow‘s fifth season in 2017, Lord Mesa was directly referenced; a piece of his fan art appeared on a cake from the “Lord Mesa Bakery” celebrating Oliver’s birthday.

Perry's breakout role came in 1990 with Beverly Hills, 90210, in which he played Dylan McKay.

The teen-oriented drama launched all of its stars into the mainstream, including Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, and Tori Spelling. Despite the success of the entire cast, Perry arguably earned the most attention for his role, thanks to his good looks and the character’s tortured, brooding nature. The exposure of the series helped him score a lead role in Joss Whedon’s 1992 film Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

Following the conclusion of Beverly Hills, 90210, Perry starred in a variety of films, such as 8 Seconds and Normal Life. The actor also starred in TV projects like Jeremiah and John From Cincinnati.

One of Perry’s more surprising and acclaimed performances came in HBO’s gritty prison drama Oz, where he played the disturbed preacher Jeremiah Cloutier.

In 2017, Perry returned to the genre that made him a household name, starring as Fred Andrews in the teen drama Riverdale. The role allowed Perry to play a more mature character than his role in Beverly Hills, 90210, now serving as a guardian to a character that had similar traits to his Dylan McKay role.