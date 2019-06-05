Baby Shark TV Series in the Works at Nickelodeon

After becoming a viral sensation in homes and minivans around the world, Baby Shark is now making its way to your TV screens. That might not sound like great news if your kid is obsessed with the goofy song, but nothing changes the fact that a Baby Shark TV series is still a thing that’s happening, thanks to the folks at Nickelodeon.

On Wednesday morning, the children’s network announced that it is partnering with SmartStudy’s Pinkfong to turn Baby Shark into a television program for pre-school kids. Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products will manage consumer products licensing around the world, excluding Asia. That means you can expect to see a lot more of Baby Shark on t-shirts, toys, and just about everything else money can buy.

“With music, characters, story and dance all combined together, Baby Shark took the world by storm, amassing 2.9 billion YouTube views and becoming the ninth most-watched video in the platform’s history,” Nickelodeon said in a statement.

“Baby Shark is a multiplatform phenomenon, and appetite for more content and products is strong around the world,” added Pam Kaufman, president, Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products. “Our outstanding creative teams are moving fast to get more Baby Shark product across multiple categories to retailers, and our content team is excited to develop a terrific original animated series that will bring this property to new heights and even more fans.”

“Baby Shark has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world, so it’s no surprise it’s one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube ever,” said Ramsey Naito, executive vice president, Nickelodeon Animation. “At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon.”

There’s no telling when the Baby Shark TV series will launch, but it will surely be a hit with kids as soon as it arrives.