'Bad Boys' Spinoff 'L.A.’s Finest' Shuts Down Production After Serious On-Set Accident

Things took a turn for the worst on the set of Bad Boys TV spinoff L.A.'s Finest on Thursday, as multiple injuries occurred during a stunt-gone-wrong.

According to Deadline, the Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba starring Bad Boys offshoot was filming a car crash scene in San Pedro on Thursday afternoon, and things didn't go according to plan. At around 1:35 pm, the stunt car rammed into a cargo crate, which was then pushed back into the video village area where the director, producers, and other crew members watch the scenes on monitors.

"I can confirm there was an accident," Lt. Philip Heem of the Los Angeles Port Police said. "We had two injuries, one being worse than the other." Both people injured in the incident were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

As of now, production has been shut down and filming for Friday has been cancelled. The series was reportedly set to wrap production on its first season this weekend, though now it's unclear when filming will be completed. There's no indication as two when production could continue.

L.A.'s Finest centers around Bad Boys II fan-favorite Syd Burnett (Union) who has made a move from Miami to Los Angeles and is a prominent detective in the L.A.P.D. She's joined by her new partner, single mother Nancy McKenna (Alba), and together they will take on some of the most notorious criminals the City of Angels has to offer.

Also appearing on L.A.'s Finest is Zack Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Sophie Reynolds, and Ernie Hudson.

The series is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television. Union and Alba will both serve as executive producers alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone, and Anton Cropper. Both Sonnier and Margolis penned the series while Cropper directed the pilot.