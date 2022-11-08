Apple TV+ has renewed the dark comedy series Bad Sisters for a second season. Bad Sisters is an adaptation of the Belgian limited series Clan and comes from Emmy Award nominee and BAFTA Award-winning executive producer Sharon Horgan, who also stars in the series as the Irish matriarch Eva Garvey. Joining Horgan in the Bad Sisters cast are Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson, who play the Garvey sisters. A renewal for Season 2 was in doubt, but Bad Sisters currently sits with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. There hasn't been word on when Season 2 will begin production, or a possible release window.

"If you'd have told me three years ago that I'd be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I'd have said, 'Yeah, that sounds about right,'" said star and executive producer Sharon Horgan. "The response to our show has been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don't always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time."

Horgan previously told Variety how Bad Sisters originally didn't intend to have a second season, since it followed the story from the Belgian limited series. However, the reception to Bad Sisters made her change her mind and leave the window open for a second installment.

"Well, it's a really weird one, because it absolutely ended where it ended," Horgan said. "The original series was a limited series and I approached it in that way entirely and felt like the ending was satisfying. But it's been mad, the response, especially to the sisters, especially to that family. It's a tricky thing to come up with characters that an audience love and so – I don't know. If I came up with a brilliant idea, if I thought of something that I thought was worthy, then maybe."

In Bad Sisters, the tight-knit Garvey sisters have always looked out for each other. When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent — and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him. The Bad Sisters ensemble cast is led by Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and newcomer Saise Quinn round out the ensemble cast.

The series is executive produced and written by Horgan with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel, who adapted it from the Belgian version of the series Clan, which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin. Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman; and Gozin, Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol executive produce for Caviar. In addition to Horgan, Baer and Finkel, the series is written by Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar and Paul Howard. Dearbhla Walsh, Josephine Bornebusch and Rebecca Gatward serve as directors. Walsh also serves as executive producer.