The Simpsons Season 38 Confirms Fall 2026 Release Date & Time With New Fox Schedule Update

The Simpsons is gearing up to return to Fox later this Fall with the next big season of the animated series, and has set a release date and time for Season 38’s premiere. The Simpsons is the longest running animated series ever produced in the United States, and is showing no signs of ever slowing down as it’s currently halfway through its most recent four season renewal for the animated series alongside some of Fox’s biggest adult animated sitcoms. Now it’s finally set a date for its next full season of episodes.

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Though The Simpsons is now airing a few exclusive specials with Disney+ through the Summer (with two currently available to stream as of the time of this writing), it’s still gearing up for the debut of Season 38 of the series. Fox has revealed their new slate of premieres for the Fall 2026 schedule, and has confirmed that The Simpsons Season 38 will be making its premiere on Sunday, September 27th at 8:00PM ET alongside a changed line up for Sunday evenings.

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

The Simpsons Season 38 has confirmed a September 27th premiere date for its new episodes, and it’s part of a changing line up for the Animation Domination block. As Fox continues to shuffle their programming around, it moved the next season of Bob’s Burgers to the 2028 Midseason schedule instead alongside the next seasons of Family Guy and American Dad!. This has left the Fall schedule supported mostly by The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, and Grimsburg alongside a live-action offering on the block. The new schedule breaks down as such (in EST):

The Simpsons – 8:00PM

Animal Control – 8:30PM

Universal Basic Guys – 9:00PM

Grimsburg – 9:30PM

Putting Animal Control in the Fall 2026 Animation Domination block might seem like an odd move as Fox shifts their animated offerings around for their midseason schedule instead. They’re strengthening the rest of the year rather than hold it all for the Fall, and we’ll start to see these broadcast releases shift even further as Fox continues to tool around with what’s working and what’s not. Especially as they try and find a bigger audience for Animal Control.

What’s Next for The Simpsons?

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

With The Simpsons Season 38 being the next major season as part of its recent four season renewal, the franchise is showing no signs of ever slowing down anytime soon. It’s even likely never going to have a proper series finale as those behind the series have revealed their thoughts on the matter. It’s going to be an episode like every other, and it’s hard to deny that a show like The Simpsons can even have a proper series finale anyway after how long it’s been going.

The Simpsons is planning a return to the big screen, however, with a proper sequel to the The Simpsons Movie a little over 20 years after the release of the original. Currently scheduled for a release in theaters on September 3, 2027, this new film has yet to reveal many details about what to expect from the new film or who’s going to be putting it all together, but it’s an exciting return to theaters either way.

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