The Simpsons Record Breaking Renewal Makes It One of the Longest Animated Series Ever

The Simpsons has just received a massive renewal of new episodes, and it’s going to officially make the animated series one of the longest of all time. The Simpsons has been running for 35 plus years at this point, and through its tenure has already gone on to break a ton of traditional broadcast records in the United States. Not only did the series quickly overtake Bonanza as the longest television series to ever air in the United States, but The Simpsons is in a rare competition with itself at this point as it continues to break its own records year after year.

Now The Simpsons is about to break another one of its records as the animated series has been renewed for a massive four more seasons along with Fox’s other hits Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and American Dad!. With Season 36 of the series now airing this Spring, this new renewal will bring The Simpsons up through Season 40 when this deal comes to an end. It’s no guarantee that the show will stop at that point, but what is guaranteed is that when The Simpsons hits Season 40, it will cement its place in animation history around the world.

They’ll Never Stop The Simpsons

One of the most famous jokes from The Simpsons to look back on now came during the Season 13 episode, “Gump Roast.” The episode itself isn’t so memorable in the grand scheme as it was merely a clip show that highlighted everything wacky that Homer Simpson had done over the years, but what really got fans was the final song that played over the ending credits. Titled “They’ll Never Stop The Simpsons,” the song jokes that the series would never end and that the team behind it all had ideas for “stories for years.” Hilariously, some of those ideas ended up becoming full episodes years later.

One of the images shared during the end credits was Homer jumping the shark in reference to Happy Days‘ Fonzie doing the same. It was a famous moment in television history that fans point to as when the TV show had no longer resembled when it all began, and it’s something The Simpsons fans had been noting about the show since way before Season 13. Now over 20 seasons later, this song remains a key point in The Simpsons’ history that ultimately belonged to yet another era of its past. The Simpsons doesn’t even resemble that version of the show anymore.

What Does This Mean for The Simpsons?

As The Simpsons quickly approaches 800 episodes and beyond, it’s still not the longest animated series ever. There are shows around the world with much longer runs, and anime shows that have gone well into the thousands at this point. The Simpsons will never catch up there, but it’s definitely the longest show still producing new episodes in the United States. It’s a show unlike any other, and it’s likely that it’s not going to be ending any time soon.

But that’s not the case for those behind the scenes. With the first of its long running voice stars retiring in Season 36, there will likely be even more changes behind the scenes as the show continues up through Season 40. It’s hard to gauge which of the stars will continue to stick around, but long time fans better get ready for more of these changes to the show. It’s inevitable, and even more so now that it’s going to hit Season 40 in the coming years.

What do you think of The Simpsons getting to 40 seasons? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!