Based on a True Story Renewed for Season 2 by Peacock

Peacock's comedic take on our true crime obsession is officially coming back for a second season. Based on a True Story, starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, premiered on the NBCUniversal streamer over the summer with an eight-episode debut season. In addition to being a hit with critics, the series has also been a streaming success for Peacock, at least enough of one to warrant another season order.

Peacock and Universal announced on Thursday that Based on a True Story had officially been renewed for Season 2. There's no word right now as to when Peacock is hoping to release the second season or when production might begin. There likely won't be any updates on that type of thing until the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved.

In addition to starring in the series, Cuoco serves as one of Based on a True Story's executive producers. She is joined by Craig Rosenberg, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Alex Buono. Roxie Rodriguez and Melissa Blake are co-executive producers.

What Is Based on a True Story About?

You can check out Peacock's official synopsis for Based on a True Story below.

"Based on a True Story is a satire of the true crime genre with elements that are loosely inspired by true events. Season 1 is about Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and her husband Nathan (Chris Messina), a down-on-their-luck couple, whose lives collide with an infamous serial killer terrorizing Los Angeles and seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America's obsession with true crime by making a podcast with the killer."

Cuoco and Messina lead the all-star cast that also includes Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Li Jun Li, June Diane Raphael, Brandon Keener, Jessica St. Clair, Claire Holt, Miles Mussenden, Sebastian Quinn, Belmont Cameli, Aaron Staton, Timm Sharp, Yvonne Senat Jones, Lizze Broadway, and Ever Carradine.

Based on a True Story comes from creator Craig Rosenberg, who also serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

