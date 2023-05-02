Based on a True Story Starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina First Look Released on Peacock

Based on a True Story, a new series that takes aim at the true crime phenomenon, is coming to Peacock next month. The series, which stars Kaley Cuoco (Harley Quinn) and Chris Messina (Air), isn't going to be quite as silly as Only Murders in the Building, but similarly explores the darkly comic side of America's obsession with murder and mayhem. In support of the upcoming show, Peacock released a first look today, as well as confirming a release date of June 8th for the premiere.

Here's how they describe Based on a True Story: "A dark comedic thriller, Based on a True Story is about a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America's obsession with true crime."

"Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America. Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories – they dominate the culture," showrunner Craig Rosenberg said in a statement. "Murderers have become celebrities and celebrities have become murderers which inspired me to create this show. I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn't come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage. Our Los Angeles setting – the city where everybody wants to be famous – became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration and murder. Please sit back and join Ava and Nathan as they try to navigate the dangerous proposal they make."

The cast includes Emmy Award nominee Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) as 'Ava Bartlett,' alongside Chris Messina (Air) as 'Nathan' and Tom Bateman (Thirteen Lives) as Matt along with Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Li Jun Li.

Craig Rosenberg (The Boys, Gen V) created the series, and will serve as showrunner, along with executive producers Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films. Alex Buono (Russian Doll), who serves as an executive producer on the series, will also direct the premiere and finale.

Roxie Rodriguez of Aggregate Films and Melissa Blake will serve as co-executive producers. Universal Cable Productions is the studio.