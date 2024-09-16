The Batman Part II was supposed to release in 2025 before being delayed to 2026, but fans won't have to go a year without the caped crusader. Matt Reeves — who directed The Batman and serves as executive producer with Bruce Timm and J.J. Abrams on the Prime Video animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, which is set in 1940s Gotham City — confirmed he expects the already-announced second season to air in 2025.

"I'm not exactly sure what the trajectory [is], when it is. I would think it would be sooner. I think it would be 2025, not 2026," Reeves told Collider, adding that "we're in the midst of animatics, and the episodes have all been written."

"We're underway in terms of starting to realize the [new season]. You begin with animatics and then it kind of flushes out in the whole [world]. So, it's exciting. I mean, it's where we're deep into it," Reeves said of the 10-episode season 2. Amazon's Prime Video announced a two-season series order after acquiring the neo-noir animated from Warner Bros. Animation in 2023, and the creative team should know the status of a third season "in the next few weeks."

"To be honest with you, this is all kind of new to me too, but I'm super proud of what Bruce and the writers did, and everybody," Reeves added of Timm, who co-created Batman: The Animated Series before developing Batman: Caped Crusader. "I'm really proud of that show. "

Season 1 is set in crime-ridden Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant, and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human — the Batman. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

Starring Hamish Linklater in the title role, the first season of Batman: Caped Crusader featured the Dark Knight's first encounters with such rogues as a gender-flipped Penguin (Minnie Driver), Clayface (Dan Donohue), feline femme fatale Catwoman (Christina Ricci), Gentleman Ghost (Toby Stephens), Onomatopoeia (Reid Scott), Natalia "Nocturna" Night (Mckenna Grace), Firebug (Tom Kenny), crime boss Rupert Thorne (Cedric Yarbrough), and Dr. Harleen Quinzel (Jamie Chung). Batman's rogues' gallery will expand with the addition of the Joker in season 2.

All 10 episodes of Batman: Caped Crusader are streaming now on Prime Video. Reeves also executive produces the live-action HBO Original limited series The Penguin, a spinoff of The Batman film, which premieres Sept. 19th on HBO and Max.