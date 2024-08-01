How Batman: Caped Crusader Sets Up Season 2

The first season of Batman: Caped Crusader is now out into the world, with the highly-anticipated animated series premiering on Prime Video on Thursday. Brought to life with a team that includes Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves, the series offers a surprising and noir-driven take on the Golden Age mythos of Batman — and it seems like the story is far from over. Here’s how Batman: Caped Crusader lays the groundwork for an upcoming second season. Spoilers for the first season of Batman: Caped Crusader below! Only look if you want to know!

The finale of Caped Crusader sees Harvey Dent (Diedrich Bader) sacrificing himself to save Barbara Gordon (), in a fight with the GCPD. Bruce Wayne / Batman (Hamish Linklater) is moved by Dent’s sacrifice to acknowledge that he needs more allies in his crime-fighting pursuit, even forming a closer bond with Alfred Pennyworth (Jason Watkins). Finally, the episode culminates with a shack filled with people being injected with laughing gas by a shadowy figure — The Joker.

It will be interesting to see how much of Caped Crusader‘s already-confirmed second season will pivot to Joker, versus continuing the existing story of Harley Quinn (Jamie Chung), who has been established entirely separately of him. Given how Caped Crusader has already folded in other smaller-scale villains such as Onomatopoeia (Reid Scott), Nocturna (McKenna Grace), and Firebug (Tom Kenny), it’s safe to assume that Season 2 will also fold in other villains that was as well. Either way, it seems like Joker is hiding in the shadows, which will juxtapose interestingly with Batman’s evolving crusade. Dent’s sacrifice will also surely create a power vacuum within Gotham itself, which will elevate the political climate going into the new episodes.

Is Batman: Caped Crusader Renewed for Season 2?

It was already confirmed that Caped Crusader has earned a two-season order from Prime Video, after moving to the platform following a cancellation from Max. Season 2 does not have a confirmed release date.

“Batman: The Animated Series helped pioneer in the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. “Batman: Caped Crusader will no doubt continue that tradition and, alongside Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the Batman mythos to our global Prime Video customers.”

The first season of Batman: Caped Crusader is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. Season 2 is confirmed, and will debut on the platform at a later date.