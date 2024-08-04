The Dark Knight’s crusade is just beginning. New animated series Batman: Caped Crusader — a spiritual successor and almost-sequel to the Bruce Timm-helmed ’90s cartoon Batman: The Animated Series — dropped its 10-episode first season Thursday on Prime Video to critical acclaim. While Amazon already announced a two-season series order for Caped Crusader after it was picked up following its cancellation at Max (formerly HBO Max), the series creator and showrunner says the next 10 episodes are still a ways off.

“We’re still working on the scripts and starting to record,” Timm told TheWrap about Batman: Caped Crusader season 2. “We’ve got a long way to go.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though Prime Video will air at least 20 episodes spanning the first two seasons, Timm and executive producer James Tucker are hopeful the streamer will order future seasons. (Batman: The Animated Series ran for 85 episodes over two seasons between 1992-1995 and spawned the DC Animated Universe, including the sequel series The New Batman Adventures and Batman Beyond.)

“I’m assuming if the numbers are good, they’ll probably want more,” Timm said, buoyed by the five-season run of the Max adult animated series Harley Quinn. “We’re only doing 10 episodes a pop, so it’s not like we’re bored yet,” added Tucker, who serves as executive producer with Timm and visionary creators Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams, and Ed Brubaker.

Starring Hamish Linklater in the title role, the first season of Batman: Caped Crusader followed the Batman’s one-man crusade against crime and his first encounters with such rogues as Penguin (Minnie Driver), Clayface (Dan Donohue), Catwoman (Christina Ricci), Gentleman Ghost (Toby Stephens), Onomatopoeia (Reid Scott), Natalia “Nocturna” Night (Mckenna Grace), Firebug (Tom Kenny), Rupert Thorne (Cedric Yarbrough), and Dr. Harleen Quinzel (Jamie Chung). Batman’s rogues’ gallery will expand with the addition of the Joker in the upcoming second season.

Set in 1940s Gotham City, the first season also introduced a supporting cast that includes Bruce Wayne’s butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jason Watkins), police Commissioner Jim Gordon (Eric Morgan Stuart) and his daughter, public defender do-gooder Barbara Gordon (Krystal Joy Brown), Gotham City District Attorney and mayoral candidate Harvey Dent (Diedrich Bader), corrupt GCPD cops Harvey Bullock (John DiMaggio) and Flass (Gary Anthony Williams), and detective Renee Montoya (Michelle C. Bonilla).

All 10 episodes of Batman: Caped Crusader are now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.