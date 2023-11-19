The Brave and The Bold: James Gunn Has Surprising Update on DCU Batman Movie

DC's Creature Commandos is well into production, and it's expected Superman: Legacy will begin rolling cameras just a little way into the new year. After that, however, one of the next things many are hoping to see enter production is Andy Muschietti's The Brave and The Bold, the DC Universe's entry point for Batman and the rest of the Bat-family.

Though the Muschietti picture was listed early on DC's initial slate reveal, DC Studios co-president James Gunn had a surprising update on a social media post. According to the filmmaker-turned-studio exec, a script for The Brave and The Bold has yet to be written.

Not only will The Brave and The Bold feature the Caped Crusader, but multiple other members of DC's Bat-family as well. Damian Wayne is the Robin in the film, seemingly suggesting others like Dick Grayson and Jason Todd already exist elsewhere in the DC Universe.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn explained to reporters in January of this year. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran added.

The Brave and the Bold has yet to set a release date.

