Batwoman: "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes" Synopsis Released

Batwoman's second season is officially in full swing, and fans have been relishing in getting to see the story of its new titular character, Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie). Just in the span of the first two episodes, fans have been treated to some major developments in Ryan's world, and now we have an indication of exactly where it will go next. The CW has released a plot synopsis for "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes", the fourth episode of the show's second season. You can check it out below.

"NOT EASILY FORGOTTEN – As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) attempts to fight the proliferation of Snake Bite through Gotham, a random encounter forces her to revisit her painful past. Empowered by her new role, Ryan Wilder is determined to ensure others like her don’t go unnoticed. Meanwhile, those closest to Kate are given a good reason to believe she is still alive, forcing unexpected alliances and betrayals. Also starring Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert."

The synopsis teases Ryan further embracing her role as Batwoman, something that she initially picked up with the goal of killing Alice (Rachel Skarsten) in order to avenge the death of her adopted mother.

"She's a person that hurt. She learned all these different martial arts so she can protect herself and her mother, and people that she cares about. And she could do nothing. It's taken right from her, and she could do nothing to save her mother. So I understand the drive. So I will read the script, and I would innately and naturally attack that way," Leslie told reporters during a recent virtual press conference. "Because if I've been set in that world and that history of being neglected, of my mom being murdered, of her murder going unsolved, and that justice never prevailed, I'm going to have that type of energy and that type of drive every single time I get a chance to avenge her death or save anyone."

"Especially in the beginning part of the season, that's Ryan. She's head-first at everything, and I actually love that about her," Leslie continued. "I love how messy that can come across, because she has to find a way to hone it. She has to find a way to focus. But I think that that's what makes her so special, because she's very authentic. She's very raw. She's very grounded in her beliefs. And really, it's going to take root. It's going to take Mary to show her there's a bigger picture, and sometimes that bigger picture will not involve getting justice for your mother. That's the journey that she has to go on, to be able to forgive, or maybe she doesn't."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes" will air on February 14th.