There’s One Thing I Really Need the Dungeon Crawler Carl Series to Get Right (And It’s Not What You Think)

Unless the Syndicate has already mined your home world for resources and sent you into a state of fight or flight, you probably know about Dungeon Crawler Carl. The LitRPG novel series by Matt Dinniman has taken the world by storm as it tells the story of Carl, a former coast guardsman who survived Earth being mined along with his ex-girlfriend’s prize show cat Princess Donut only to end up on the Dungeon Crawler World: Earth gameshow fighting for survival. The series currently spans eight novels and is so wildly popular it’s getting a live action television series adaptation on Peacock. It’s an exciting prospect, as the story has unforgettable characters, wild action, and plenty of twists, turns, and emotional resonance, too. We can’t wait.

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However, even all of the plots, subplots, unique characters, and insane moments, there is one thing about the Dungeon Crawler Carl I not only need to see in the Peacock series to truly make me happy as a fan of the books but get right as well. It’s something that might sound a little silly since it’s not necessarily a main part of Carl and Donut’s story, but fascinating in its own right and builds up to some very interesting aspects of things that might still end up being serious as the novel series continues. And, if you haven’t figured out what I’m talking about yet, here’s a hint: it involves a meth addicted goblin.

Warning, there could be spoilers for the Dungeon Crawler Carl book series beyond this point. Read on at your own risk.

Peacock’s Series Absolutely Needs “Backstage at the Pineapple Cabaret”

For fans who have been reading the physical books, there’s a fun little feature at the end of each one: a bonus novella called “Backstage at the Pineapple Cabaret”. The story itself gets its roots in an experience Carl and Donut have with some goblins. As Carl and Donut deal with some goblins on the first floor of the dungeon, Donut ends up giving a couple of goblins proper names — something that they have never had before. In particular, the Gilmore Girls obsessed donut names a goblin shamanka Rory. Of course, while that’s a touching thing, the whole experience dealing with the goblins goes a bit sideways and Carl and Donut inadvertently end up killing a lot of goblin innocents, but the main story quickly moves away from Rory and her goblin friend, Lorelei. At least until we get to the end of the first book.

The first chapter of “Backstage at the Pineapple Cabaret” sees us checking back in with Rory as she and Lorelei make plans to go attack the llamas they think are responsible for the death of the young. In particular, we see Rory dealing with now having a name and a real identity as well as figuring out that Carl and Donut are actually responsible. However, Rory’s self-awareness also comes with a risk and when someone is sent to take out the goblins — who are “glitching” now that they are self-aware — Rory is asked what she wants by the system. When she says she wants revenge, she’s transported to some other location where she finds others there, including one of the llamas Grandma Llama. Turns out, they’re in a backstage area.

Each book to date has a chapter of “Backstage at the Pineapple Cabaret” and each chapter focuses on another NPC’s point of view. As each chapter unfolds, we get a little more information and detail about the dungeon itself, the game, and various other things. It’s an interesting story (that has a lot of its own adventures that I will not spoil here), but it gives the reader unique perspective on the story and just how messed up what the Syndicate is doing to literally everyone involved really is. We start to see the NPCs, former crawlers, and more begin to scheme how to escape the corrupt system. What makes it so fascinating is that these are all characters who might have otherwise felt like throwaway fodder in a larger story, but their bonus novella helps not only give them dimension but helps expand what we see going on in the actual dungeon. One also gets the sense that both the main story and the storyline of “Backstage at the Pineapple Cabaret” are leading up to one another on a collision course. We’re not there yet, but you can feel it coming.

While I’m not sure exactly how the series would incorporate it, this is a story that needs to somehow find its way into the live action show. Maybe it’s a bonus scene at the end of each season. Maybe it’s a web series that goes along with the main show. There are a lot of options. But I feel like it’s really important that we get to see Rory and the other NPCs and their stories. The Syndicate wants you to think of these characters as disposable — that’s how their entertainment works with this insane system — but when you start thinking about them as real “people” who have lives and desires, the overall Dungeon Crawler Carl story just gets richer and something you want to invest in further. It would be a huge miss to not bring that to life on screen. And if I’m really being honest? I also just really love Rory. You will, too.