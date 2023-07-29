Sherlock Creators Tease Possible Revival Movie

Since the popular Sherlock TV series wrapped up in 2017 the hope for more episodes is just as strong as the long waits between seasons. After the show concluded though, series stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman would get very busy with other projects (notably the Marvel Cinematic Universe), largely preventing any new Sherlock episodes from happening. That said, the team behind Sherlock have been open about going back to it at some point and producing another new series, or perhaps even a revival movie. Speaking in a new interview with The Guardian, Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss had this to say about a potential revival:

"People think you can just wave a wand. It's incredibly difficult to get people interested and get films made. I remember talking to Edgar Wright about Ant-Man, into which he put eight years of his life and then didn't make. Eight years is not short of a decade. Add a few of those up, you're dead and you've made four films. But, also, we were genuinely interested in making them for TV because we love TV. We would love to make a Sherlock movie. It's the natural thing to do."

Sherlock returning to life in the form of a movie is not only natural for the creators to be interested in doing, but has become a trend for popular TV shows of yore. Another hit BBC series Luther recently returned for a follow-up movie after fan demand, premiering on Netflix earlier this year. Considering Netflix is where Sherlock saw a lot of its popularity with American audiences, the streamer makes sense to be the home for where a movie could get made too. That's just speculation on our part however.

Sherlock series star Benedict Cumberbatch previously opened up about a potential return, telling Esquire in 2021: "Oh look, I still say never say never. You know, I really like that character… it's just, the circumstances need to be right and I think maybe it's too soon now to see it have another life," the star said. "I think, wonderful as it is, it's had its moment for now. But that's not to say it wouldn't have another iteration in the future."

Where to watch BBC Sherlock series?

After years of streaming on Netflix, the hit BBC series Sherlock is no longer available on that streaming service. After hopping around to other streamers, including a stint on Crackle Plus, BBC's Sherlock is no longer available to stream for free on any service. However, you can still purchase the series on almost every digital platform that sells TV shows. Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and more all offer Sherlock for sale, but there's currently no legal means for streaming Sherlock for free.