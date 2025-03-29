7 Best Movies on Peacock That You Didn’t Know Were Streaming

Right now, the biggest movies on Peacock are Wicked, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Plane, The Duff, The Wild Robot, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, Den of Thieves, The Equalizer 2, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, and The Twilight Saga: Eclipse. They also have popular new release Nosferatu, Oscar darling Conclave, and Peacock Original (as well as overseas box office smash) Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. But what about the movies that are not in the top 10? Or the ones that haven’t grabbed any headlines as of late? Well, Peacock has plenty of those movies too.

From crime dramedies and Paul Feig laughers to a fast-paced biopic and an ’80s movie about a massive gator, Peacock has something for everyone. What will you watch on movie night?

Rush

Ron Howard’s Rush is the true story of real-life competing Formula 1 racers James Hunt and Niki Lauda. Chris Hemsworth plays the former with typical swagger while his MCU cohort, Daniel Brühl delivers an Oscar-worthy performance as Lauda.

Thanks to the quality of the lead performances, the pulsing score by Hans Zimmer, and Ron Howard’s best direction of the 2010s, Rush is an excellent modern biopic. It always takes its subjects seriously and, when it comes to the racing sequences, doesn’t short the audience on adrenaline.

Alligator

Easily the best of many Jaws rip-offs, Lewis Teague’s Alligator is one of those movies that is far better than one might expect just hearing the synopsis. After all, a movie about an alligator that grows to a massive size in the sewers and then emerges for a rampage…it sounds like a Syfy Channel movie.

But, thanks to a razor-sharp script from John Sayles and a commanding lead performance by the late Robert Forster, it’s one of the best creature features of the ’80s, perhaps of all time. And, what’s a good creature feature without a memorable creature? Thankfully, Alligator has just that, an impressive practical effects creation that the viewer will enjoy seeing tear a wedding ceremony to shreds.

Spy

Paul Feig can be hit-or-miss in the eyes of many, but when he hits (like Bridesmaids) he hits in a big way. If there’s any movie of in his filmography that doesn’t get as much credit as it’s due, it’s Spy, which is very nearly as much a winner as that 2011 Kristen Wiig-fronted modern comedy classic.

Melissa McCarthy is dynamite as Susan Cooper, an agent used to sitting behind a desk…and not by choice. When she finally gets her chance to get in the field, she leaps at it. Unfortunately, along the way, she has to deal with Rayna Boyanov’s (Rose Byrne) snarkiness and condescension and Rick Ford’s (Jason Statham) general dumbness and overconfidence. McCarthy is ably supported by Byrne and Statham, both of whom are hysterical in their roles. And, in the case of the latter, playing very much against type.

Snakes on a Plane

Snakes on a Plane is the definitive example of how a bunch of hype on the internet does not actually equate to excellent (or even decent) sales at the box office. But perhaps it was always the exact type of movie that was just destined to have garner a small but fervent fanbase.

Is Snakes on a Plane as effective as it could be? Not quite, as it oscillates between taking itself seriously and featuring scenes where a snake jumps out of a toilet and bites a phallus to a jarring extent. But when it sticks to the silliness it works. And, for Samuel L. Jackson fans it’s an absolute must-watch.

August: Osage County

Featuring what has to be one of the best film casts of all time, August: Osage County (written by Tracy Letts and based off his play) is one of the 2010s’ most underrated movies. It’s the story of a highly dysfunctional family that has an impromptu reunion when their patriarch mysteriously disappears.

Like any Meryl Streep movie, she’s essentially the star of the show. But all due credit to Julia Roberts, because she matches the legend at every turn. Toss in a heartbreaking performance from Julianne Nicholson and typically strong dialogue from Letts and this is a movie that should have received far more love at the Academy Awards than it did.

You’re Next

Before Adam Wingard was helming the Monsterverse’s two best films in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, he was helming You’re Next, a film of a far smaller scale but of even greater intensity. Like the previous entry on this list, You’re Next is a tale of a dysfunctional family. But, whereas August: Osage County‘s greatest threat to the family members were hurt feelings and the revelation of long-held secrets, You’re Next has a group of animal mask-wearing psychopaths with a specific task in mind.

Wingard’s film is one with a pretty great twist, and it would be a shame to even come close to spoiling it. But suffice it to say, it’s a brutal movie. Even still, as surprising as some of its plot developments are, there’s nothing more surprising than the fact that this didn’t make Sharni Vinson a star. Like Samara Weaving in Ready or Not, she dominates every frame.

In Bruges

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) is one of the best directors working today and his feature-length debut is more than enough to prove it. In Bruges follows Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell as two Irish hitmen temporarily stationed in Bruges, Belgium to lay low after their most recent job goes wrong. But the trip is really just a distraction tactic so Ken (Gleeson) can show Ray (Farrell) one last good time before he executes him.

The film benefits from extremely strong performances by Farrell, Gleeson, and Ralph Fiennes. And, as far as third acts go, In Bruges‘ is one of the most devastating of the aughts. Toss in a grim but palatable sense of humor and McDonagh’s film stands as one of the best films of its decade.