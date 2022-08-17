Better Call Saul: Cinnabon Announces Opening in Nebraska After Series Finale

The 63rd and final episode of Better Call Saul aired this week, and the story of Bob Odenkirk's criminal lawyer character has concluded (naturally, spoilers will follow). In the final episode there were a lot of reunions and surprise cameos, but also some neat bows that tied together plot threads that were lingering from the final episodes of Breaking Bad. Though not the biggest of these, one of them of course regards Saul's time as Gene Takavic, manager of the Omaha, Nebraska Cinnabon. After finally being apprehended by authorities, Saul was forced to call his coworker and confirm he wouldn't be coming in ever again, and Cinnabon wasted no time looking for a replacement.

In a tweet this morning, the official Cinnabon account wrote: "NOW HIRING: General Manager in Omaha, Nebraska," accompanied by a link to the Careers section of their official website. A follow-up tweet added: "maybe this should have been posted to @LinkedIn;" followed by a response from the official account of the job site who wrote: "Perks include bons & a burner phone."

With Better Call Saul now over, it seems like the larger Breaking Bad universe has ended for good. After two TV shows and a feature-length film, the story of Albuquerque's most notorious fictional criminals seems done.

"I feel like we're going to go start working on the next season of the show," series co-creator Peter Gould told Deadline about the show ending. "I also feel very sad because I'm not seeing my co-workers every day the way I have been. I think that's really going to sink in, you know, a month or two from now when I'm back pitching shows, pitching shows from the ground up trying to get the next thing going. I'm going to be very sad to be out there with so few people, but my real hope is that we all get to work together again in different configurations."

Following the final episode's premiere last night on AMC, an extended video featuring the cast thanking the fans of the show for keeping it on the air for so long aired. Series star and Emmy-nominee Bob Odenkirk offered a heartfelt thanks to everyone that watch the show and to the creative team for giving him the part to play.

"Everybody's been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul and I'm not good at answering the question because it's frankly hard for me to look at that experience and even at that character too closely. It's too many moving parts and they fit together too beautifully and it's a mystery to me how it even happened... I did nothing to deserve this part but I hope I earned it over six seasons."