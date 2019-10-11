Breaking Bad Universe: AMC Boss Says "Door is Open" For More Shows

Only six episodes remain in the final season of Better Call Saul, and it sure seems like creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are ready to leave the world of Breaking Bad's New Mexico crime underbelly behind. Should they change their minds however and consider the possibility of more shows set in this universe, AMC says they're ready to have them. Speaking in a new interview, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks Dan McDermott confirmed that currently there aren't any plans for a third show in the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul universe (somehow without an official name) but that the "the door is always open" for more.

"I can tell you that if I could do anything to encourage Vince and Peter to continue on in this universe, I would do it," McDermott revealed to Variety. "I think you'd have to ask them, but the door is always open and I long for the day my phone rings and Vince, Peter or our friends at Sony call to say, 'Hey, I think we have another show set in this universe.'"

In a previous interview with Deadline when promoting the premiere of Better Call Saul, Gould seemed eager to keep the door open on potentially coming back to this work, telling the trade: "I love these characters, I love this world. Maybe someday, but personally I'm going to take a little break from that world and try something else, just to prove that I can." Gilligan added, "I think that's my answer too. There are stories left to tell, but it's not proving something to the world, it's about proving something to yourself. That thing I'm working on, hopefully someone will want to buy it, someone will want to make it."

When all is said and done, this universe of characters and crime will include 123 episodes of television across 12 seasons of two different shows, plus the Netflix original movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and 51 total Primetime Emmy Nominations between Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. The former actually won 12, including two Best Drama wins, while the later has taken home zero Primetime Emmy wins.

Better Call Saul, a mostly prequel to Breaking Bad, will finally crossover with its flagship series in a big way as stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will return to reprise their roles of Walter White and Jesse in an upcoming episode. The second half of Better Call Saul Season 6 premieres Monday, July 11 on AMC and AMC+.