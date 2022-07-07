Better Call Saul Final Episodes Trailer Released

After weeks of waiting, Better Call Saul fans will finally get to witness the aftermath of that shocking midseason finale, with the first trailer for the final episodes of the series having been released to tease the fallout. Despite audiences knowing where the narrative is heading, thanks to Saul Goodman's (Bob Odenkirk) involvement in Breaking Bad, viewers are still riveted by the drama series as we wait to find out exactly what course of events led Saul to get to that point in his life. You can check out the trailer for the final episodes below before Better Call Saul returns on July 11th.

As if the series itself isn't gripping enough, these final episodes are confirmed to feature cameos from Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul for multiple scenes. Star Cranston previously hinted at what audiences could expect from their appearances.

"There's a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there's a scene where I'm in without him. And then there's a scene where we're both in," Cranston shared with SiriusXM's Basic! podcast. "So there's three scenes to come. It's pretty cool. But to be honest with you — because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence — I don't even know what episodes we're in. You're gonna find out."

Despite openly confirming these cameos, the actual process of shooting the sequences was much more secretive.

"They flew us in privately into Albuquerque, went to a private area of the airport, [and] as soon as we got off the plane, there was an SUV waiting for us at the steps. So the last step onto the tarmac was two steps and then into the car. We were completely cloaked," the actor recalled. "It's very Breaking Bad. It was exciting because no one knew, or could know, that we were in town."

In addition to Better Call Saul, audiences have also been given the El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, a follow-up to the proper series starring Paul. With the franchise having wrapped up for now, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks Dan McDermott previously teased there could be more expansions of the brand in the future.

"I can tell you that if I could do anything to encourage Vince [Gilligan] and Peter [Gould] to continue on in this universe, I would do it," McDermott revealed to Variety last month. "I think you'd have to ask them, but the door is always open and I long for the day my phone rings and Vince, Peter or our friends at Sony call to say, 'Hey, I think we have another show set in this universe.'"

Better Call Saul returns on July 11th.

