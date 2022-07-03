New Better Call Saul Final Episode Promos Tease Return to Nebraska

Since the very first episode of Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad prequel series has been teasing the dimly lit future of its title character. Set in the aftermath of the flagship series, viewers have been treated to Saul Goodman's future, one where the color is gone out of the world and instead of working as a lawyer in Albuquerque, he's the manager of a Cinnabon in Omaha. Periodic visits to this part of Goodman's laugh have popped up throughout the series, but the show's sixth and final season has yet to return to the era just yet, until now.

Two new promos for the final six episodes of the series have made their way online, teasing a return to the black-and-white world of Gene Takavic, Goodman's latest alter-ego. The first is composed mostly of previously seen footage of Goodman as Gene, teasing his Cinnabon-themed life and how he's stuck in hiding; but the second teases the character fans have seen previously, Jeff the taxi driver, who recognizes Gene as none other than Saul Goodman. Jeff was previously played in the series by Don Harvey, but appears to have been replaced by the show for its sixth and final season.

Ever since Better Call Saul began fans have been eager to see how the Omaha-set Gene Takavic storyline would play out, especially since it seems to be set well after the events of Breaking Bad. Speaking in a recent interview however, series co-creator Peter Goul confirmed that they considered scrapping the sixth season of the show entirely after star Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack on set.

"There's no backup plan for your lead [having] a heart attack. That's impossible," Gould said in a round table with The Hollywood Reporter. "It reminds you that as preoccupied and as important as entertainment feels – and we all feel like it's life-and-death as we're working on these shows; I always feel like I'm on the verge of getting crushed by a boulder – it's not. It's a piece of entertainment. When someone who you care about goes down that way in front of everybody, it changes everything. The miracle was that Bob came back after five weeks. And he was exactly the same guy – maybe even a hair more generous....But there can be (no backup plan). We wouldn't have had a show. We would've scrapped the whole thing."

Better Call Saul returns for its final six episodes beginning Monday, July 11 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+, with the series finale airing on August 15.