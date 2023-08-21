Better Call Saul Star Hopes to Reprise Their Role Someday

Better Call Saul came to an end just over a year ago, with the series concluding the journey of Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman in a satisfying way for fans, but star Rhea Seehorn isn't quite as content with giving up her character Kim Wexler, as the actor recently admitted she still has hopes of reprising the role at some point in the future. While it would seem unlikely that creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul Vince Gilligan will be expanding the franchise in any substantial way in the future, we can't rule out such an opportunity, given how much of an unexpected hit Better Call Saul ended up being.

"I don't think that I will ever forget her. I hope one day there's an occasion to revisit these characters," Seehorn shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "Getting to play one character over the course of seven years, and the massive allowance of evolving and subtext and growth that they allowed us to play -- she feels very three-dimensional as a human to me. There are parts of her that, as an actor and as a human, I am still trying to learn from, but I'm not fully successful. I don't have a poker face like she does. I would like to not nervously fill silences. It was very meaningful to me to meet fans that Kim meant so much to and for me to realize [the viewers] are often her greatest confidants in scenes, because she doesn't let other people in the room know what she's thinking."

The nature of Breaking Bad and Walter White's exploits in the drug world meant that audiences were delivered a number of explosive sequences, both literally and figuratively, while Better Call Saul's exploration of Saul Goodman's life leading up to that TV series and the events of that series eventually catching up to him were tense, though not inherently violent. Still, some characters met their unexpected demise, with Seehorn herself previously thinking that Kim could meet a tragic fate.

"I had no idea. I definitely thought [Kim] could die," Seehorn previously shared with Empire Magazine. "At some point, I started having storylines that weren't just ancillary to Jimmy, and I was thrilled, but I honestly didn't dare to dream. Patrick [Fabian] and I would laugh and flip through the scripts immediately and be like, 'I'm not dead!' It just became a thing of, 'I don't want to get out of this sandbox.' It's the best writing, the best character, and the best people."

Stay tuned for the possible future of the Breaking Bad franchise.

Would you like to see Seehorn reprise the role? Let us know in the comments!