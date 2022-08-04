Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk Reveals if Walt and Jesse Return in Final Two Episodes

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Better Call Saul's "Breaking Bad" episode. Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) appeared for the first time in a Breaking Bad episode titled "Better Call Saul." On Monday, RV meth cooks Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) appeared for the first time on Better Call Saul in an episode titled "Breaking Bad." And their first time won't be the last. During a visit to The View ahead of the remaining two episodes of Saul's sixth and final season, Odenkirk confirmed that the duo would appear in more scenes set during the Breaking Bad era.

"The truth is, it was just the start. There's more of them," Odenkirk said of Cranston and Paul's Walt and Jesse. "And the scenes that come up are powerful. I love that everybody thinks they're going to show up [once], then they see them, they go, 'We saw them again!' I'm like, 'You never know what's going to come next time.'"

Odenkirk added: "Don't be so sure you've seen the last [of them].' I'm telling you, you haven't."

After Saul showrunner Peter Gould announced in April that Cranston and Paul would reprise their roles on the Breaking Bad prequel, Cranston revealed — spoiler warning — that the actors would appear in a total of three scenes.

"There's a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there's a scene where I'm in without him. And then there's a scene where we're both in," Cranston said on SiriusXM's Basic! podcast. "So there's three scenes to come. It's pretty cool. But to be honest with you — because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence — I don't even know what episodes we're in (laughs). You're gonna find out."

Breaking Bad's "Better Call Saul" episode and Better Call Saul's "Breaking Bad" episode are intertwined. "Breaking Bad" revisits the night Walt and Jesse abduct Saul, drive him into the Albuquerque desert aboard their mobile meth lab the "Krystal Ship," and threaten him over his meth-slinging client Badger (Matt Jones) — only to hire Saul's services as a criminal lawyer. Saul joins the enterprise and takes Walt and Jesse's amateur meth manufacturing business to new levels.

In between the scenes set in the 2008 era of Breaking Bad, the "Breaking Bad" episode takes place in 2010, after Walt's death and the collapse of the Heisenberg empire. As the black-and-white post-Breaking Bad timeline ties up loose ends from "Felina," Omaha Cinnabon manager Gene Takovic (Odenkirk) — a.k.a. Jimmy McGill, a.k.a. Saul Goodman — has relapsed and broke bad after an upsetting phone call with ex-wife Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn).

"Waterworks" airs on August 8, followed by "Saul Gone," the series finale of Better Call Saul, on August 15.