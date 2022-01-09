Another Beloved Betty White Sitcom Coming to Hulu This Week

The world lost an icon in the final days of 2021, as beloved actress Betty White passed away at the age of 99. The comedic legend was loved and adored by all, and there has been quite a massive outpouring of love from fans and peers on social media since her death, just a couple of weeks shy of her 100th birthday. In celebration of the life and work of White, fans everywhere have been heading to Hulu to rewatch The Golden Girls, burning through seasons of some of White’s best work. Starting on January 10th, everyone will have even more of White’s work to enjoy.

Early Monday morning, Hulu will be adding every episode of The Golden Palace, the spinoff of . While The Golden Palace only ran for 24 episodes, it serves as a great companion to the original series, and fans of White are undoubtedly excited to finally revisit it.

The Golden Palace is essentially a sequel series to The Golden Girls, continuing the story of three of the show’s four main characters. At the end of The Golden Girls, Dorothy (Bea Arthur) leaves the house when she gets remarried. This leaves Rose (White), Blanche (Rue McLanahan), and Dorothy’s mother Sophia (Estelle Getty) to move on in their own direction. The trio decide to open a hotel together, which serves as the premise for the new series.

White, McLanahan, and Getty are joined by two new franchise stars in The Golden Palace. Don Cheadle plays Roland Wilson, the manager of the Golden Palace hotel, while Cheech Marin stars as Chuy Castillos, the hotel’s chef.

Unlike The Golden Girls, The Golden Palace didn’t get a long run on CBS. The series premiered in 1992, the same year The Golden Girls wrapped up its seventh and final season. Unfortunately, The Golden Palace only ran for one season, airing a total of 24 episodes in 1992 and 1993. Some fans, however, simply look at it as an eighth installment of the original Golden Girls series, as Dorothy does show up in a couple of episodes.

The Golden Palace is the most connected Golden Girls spinoff series, but it is far from the only one. Empty Nest and Nurses both spun out of the events of the show, and Blossom technically existed in the same continuity.

