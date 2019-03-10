‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Jennie Garth Fires Back at Fans Criticizing Her for Not Posting Luke Perry Tribute

Fans, friends, and co-workers alike have been mourning Luke Perry this week, who passed away from a stroke at age 52 on March 4th. Perry spent the last three years portraying Fred Andrews on Riverdale, but his first big claim to fame was starring on Beverly Hills, 90210 as Dylan McKay from 1990 to 2000.

One of Perry’s 90210 co-stars, Jennie Garth, recently came under fire for posting about International Women’s Day but not her friend’s death. According to ET, Garth has since clapped back, explaining that Perry didn’t care about social media and that it wasn’t right to judge her grieving process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hey everyone … I chose to post a pic of my girls today. Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women,” Garth wrote. “It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that’s the way my dear friend would have wanted it.”

“His kids were his life. And anyone who knew him knows that and knows he didn’t give a f*#k about social media. So please don’t assume or judge or make rude comments. That’s really uncool,” she concluded. “Sincerely, Jennie.”

While Garth was certainly under no obligation to post about Perry, many of their other former co-stars did write tributes and speak about the late actor.

Jason Priestley recently shared a heartfelt Instagram post.

“It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this… My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared… Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today,” he wrote.

Shannen Doherty recently told People Magazine that she was “devastated” by the loss.

“I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend,” Doherty said. “I have so many memories with Luke that made me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind.”

Interestingly, Doherty and Perry were the only two original cast members of Beverly Hills, 90210 who had not signed on to return in the upcoming series reboot, which was announced only one day before Perry’s stroke.

Luke Perry can be seen in the remaining Riverdale episodes he filmed before his passing. His last project will be Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is being released on July 26th.