‘The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki Has “Mixed Feelings” About Series’ End

When it comes to the end of CBS’ long-running comedy The Big Bang Theory coming to a close at the end of the current, 12th season, series star Johnny Galecki has mixed feelings.

Speaking with Extra on the red carpet at Sunday night’s Golden Globes, Galecki said he expects a lot of tears on the last day.

“It’s a lot of mixed feelings, you know?” Galecki said. “It’s going to be bittersweet, there’ll be a whole lot of tears on the last day.”

CBS announced back in August 2018 that the series would end after its 12th season.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” WBTV and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement at the time.

The decision to end the series came as a bit of a surprise for fans, many of whom felt the show would continue for at least one more season.

Galecki, who plays Leonard Hofstadter on the series, isn’t along in having deep feelings about the end of Big Bang. His co-star Kaley Cuoco has been very open about being sad that the show is coming to an end. The actress told Entertainment Tonight that she, too, thinks there will be many tears when the time comes to film the final episode.

“I was laughing,” she said. “I was like, ‘How are we gonna shoot that last episode?’ I was hoping we were gonna pre-shoot a lot of it ’cause I think there are gonna be a lot of tears. It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we’re with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end.

“Everyone is still madly in love with each other. We’re all OK with the choice. We’ve just grown up together, so it’s our adult decision.”

However, while there will be tears at the ending not everyone in the cast is entirely sad the series is coming to a close. Star Jim Parsons told Entertainment Weekly recently that he feels like the show has exhausted its potential.

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time. It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad,” Parsons shared. “There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone.”

He added, “I guess at a personal level, it feels like the right time in my life. I don’t know what’s next for me. It’s not like there is something specific I am aiming for. I’m firmly in my middle age now. I don’t know how much longer I can wear [the T-shirts] without looking really long in the tooth. In a way, it’s exciting. What is this next chapter of life? What is this next chapter for all of us? It will be very, very sad when it does end, even knowing [I am] okay with it. People are okay when they graduate but there are frequently tears at graduation. It’s hard to say goodbye to people that you have worked with for so long.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Mondays on CBS.

