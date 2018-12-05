‘The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons Spoiled Kaley Cuoco’s Birthday Surprise

Jim Parsons has delighted fans the world over by bringing Sheldon to life on The Big Bang Theory, but it seems his mastery over surprise parties needs a little work.

Parsons and the rest of the Big Bang Theory cast was ready to celebrate Penny star Kaley Cuoco’s birthday with a surprise birthday cake to celebrate her big day. Parsons was a little excited for the big occasion so he shared an image of the birthday cake (with Happy Birthday Kaley on it) to Instagram with the caption “almost time, @kaleycuoco … shhhhh….”

You might notice one particular issue with that caption, namely that he tagged Kaley Cuoco’s account in it. It turns out it had the intended (or unintended) effect, as Parsons posted another photo later of Cuoco holding her phone with the post of the cake pulled up on Instagram. Her facial expression is priceless, and Parsons captioned the photo with “oops”.

The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end after this season, and while Parsons is the one who decided to leave the show, that doesn’t mean leaving is the successful series and his castmates is going to be easy, something he explained in an Instagram post after the announcement was made.

“It’s hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot of The Big Bang Theory,” Parsons wrote on Instagram. “I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in. Something else I feel grateful for – and this gratitude needs no time to ‘sink in’ or become more ‘realized;’ this grateful feeling is always with me but is multiplied in this moment of announcing our final season – but I feel such intense gratitude for our devoted viewers who are the ACTUAL reason we have been graced with the opportunity to explore these characters for 12 years of our lives.” You can read his full heartwarming post here.

The good news is we still have more episodes to enjoy before the series rides off into the sunset.