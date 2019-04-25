The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Cried Her Eyes Out After Finale Table Read

The Big Bang Theory is approaching its final curtain call, and the cast is getting pretty emotional as they get ready to say goodbye to not only the series but also the cast and crew that have become like family. That includes Penny actress Kaley Cuoco, and she gave a preview of what to expect from the finale on Instagram, as she shared her heartfelt and emotional reaction to the final table read. Spoiler alert, it included plenty of tears and tissues, and according to her first post, she didn’t get much sleep the night before.

Cuoco shared a picture of the script that showed the “End of Series” line, adding the caption “Yea, didn’t sleep . @bigbangtheory_cbs.” Her co-star Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) couldn’t help but agree, saying “Same, sister!!!! 💕”.

The next post from Cuoco was even more heartbreaking though, as she posted a photo of her after the table read, and the actress was in tears on the set, posting the caption “Post table read for @bigbangtheory_cbs finale episode.” Rauch commented “This is so beautiful! Love you!!!!! 💕” while Courtney Cox also supported Cuoco, saying “awww I remember that feeling…and you guys have been together even longer 😢♥️👏🏼”. Cox is, of course, referring to the finale of Friends, which concluded after 10 years of time together.

Cuoco had one more post to share, posting a photo of the script and a bunch of tissues, teasing that fans will need some of them for the finale too. “Prepare yourselves … for a finale that has truly given me a loss for words ❤️ Our whole universe …. @bigbangtheory_cbs.”

Cuoco predicted those tears earlier in the year as the season finale approached, and always knew this was going to be difficult.

“I was laughing,” the actress told ET. “I was like, ‘How are we gonna shoot that last episode?’ I was hoping we were gonna pre-shoot a lot of it ’cause I think there are gonna be a lot of tears. It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we’re with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end.”

The Big Bang Theory’s series finale hits CBS on May 16th.

