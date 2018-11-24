‘The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Helped Rescue An Injured Baby Seal

The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco recently came across a lost baby seal, and thanks to her and several volunteers efforts the little guy is now on the right track.

Cuoco was celebrating Thanksgiving with her family at their beach house when they noticed a baby seal (though it could also be a sea lion, we’re not sure) who seemed lost and was possibly injured. They called the Marine and Wildlife Hotline to see if someone could come out and help the little guy, and thankfully several volunteers stepped away from the Thanksgiving festivities to give the seal a hand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cuoco posted a video of the volunteers on her Instagram and gave a few more details about how things played out.

“So here’s what I’m grateful for … at my in-laws beautiful beach house, Karl and I came across a baby seal who was obviously lost and in pain. I called the 24 hour @cimwi___ (marine and wildlife hotline) and asked if someone could come help him. They promised me a volunteer but I was unsure it would happen since it’s Thanksgiving! A few hours later I noticed a group of volunteers huddled around the seal. They all showed up to help!! 😭 my heart is full and I’m thankful these gracious people left their thanksgiving plans to help an animal in need. Doesn’t get better than that ♥️ 🌊 🎥 @bricuoco”

Cuoco is in the final season of her hit show The Big Bang Theory, and recently explained how she felt when she heard the news that it was officially ending.

“It’s broken my heart,” Cuoco told Extra. “I am so sad that it’s ending. For the record, I would have done 20 more years. I was bad, but everyone was crying. I think we were all hoping for a giant ‘Bazinga!’”

She would be up for a spinoff if that opportunity arises at a later time, but for now, at least we have one more season to enjoy Penny, Sheldon, Amy, Leonard, and the rest of the gang before we have to say goodbye.

The Big Bang Theory was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, and stars Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski), and Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom).

The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS Thursdays at 8:00 PM EST.