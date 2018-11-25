‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Has an Instagram for Her Rabbit

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to have a social media presence, but for Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco it’s not just her Instagram account that gets plenty of attention — it’s the account for her pet rabbit, Simon, that is becoming a sensation.

Cuoco, who plays Penny on the popular CBS sitcom, only launched Simon’s page a week ago but despite being new to social media the adorable little bunny already has over 40,000 followers checking out his day-to-day adventures which includes a guest appearance by Cuoco’s Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki that you can check out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram When @sanctionedjohnnygalecki rocks you to sleep A post shared by Simon The Silly Rabbit (@simon_silly_rabbit) on Nov 20, 2018 at 8:09pm PST

If it wasn’t obvious from Simon’s Instagram account, Cuoco is a big fan of animals. On Thanksgiving, Cuoco and her husband came across a lost baby seal on the beach that was potentially injured. Cuoco called the Marine and Wildlife Hotline to get help for the creature and, thanks to her action, was able to get the seal help.

“So here’s what I’m grateful for … at my in-laws beautiful beach house, Karl and I came across a baby seal who was obviously lost and in pain,” Cuoco wrote to a post on her own Instagram. “I called the 24 hour @cimwi___ (marine and wildlife hotline) and asked if someone could come help him. They promised me a volunteer but I was unsure it would happen since it’s Thanksgiving! A few hours later I noticed a group of volunteers huddled around the seal. They all showed up to help!! 😭 my heart is full and I’m thankful these gracious people left their thanksgiving plans to help an animal in need. Doesn’t get better than that ♥️ 🌊 🎥 @bricuoco”

When she’s not helping to save seals or assisting Simon in his rise to social media influencer status, Cuoco is in the final season of The Big Bang Theory and recently told Extra how she felt when she got official news that the series was coming to a close.

“It’s broken my heart,” Cuoco said. “I am so sad that it’s ending. For the record, I would have done 20 more years. I was bad, but everyone was crying. I think we were all hoping for a giant ‘Bazinga!’”

The Big Bang Theory was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, and stars Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski), and Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom).

The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS Thursdays at 8:00 PM EST.