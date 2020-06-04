The Big Bang Theory Star Says a Reunion Can't Happen Because of "Legal Stuff"

The Big Bang Theory was one of the most successful sitcoms in TV history and, while it has only been off the air for a year, fans shouldn't expect a cast reunion to happen anytime soon, if ever at all, as star Mayim Bialik notes that "legal stuff" makes things complicated when it comes to reunions. Understandably, the long-running sitcom and its syndicated broadcasts, in addition to the home video and streaming markets, means there is a lot of paperwork involved when it comes to bringing the cast back together, which is surely a reason why many other beloved sitcoms don't have reunions in any official capacities.

"Again, there’s a lot of legal stuff which is very boring about why shows do have reunions and don’t, but I think it’s probably too soon," the actress shared with Metro.co.uk.

The flagship series might have come to an end, but the franchise is still going strong, thanks in large part to Young Sheldon. As far as whether the series will earn a reboot, she claims there aren't any plans "that she knows of."

"This aspect of the industry is that everyone does have other jobs and all sorts of other things going on," the actress admitted. "Right now, Jim Parsons and I are producing a show Call Me Kat, so that’s technically where my life is."

The series was created by Chuck Lorre and, due to the coronavirus pandemic, production on virtually all TV shows has been halted indefinitely, with the upcoming 2020-2021 season of television sure to look different than many had anticipated. Despite a majority of the series' stars moving on to other projects, CBS would likely be open to continuing the franchise in whatever capacity Lorre saw fit.

When discussing whether there were talks about expanding the franchise last year, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl explained, "Nothing formal. The ball is squarely in their court. If they want to talk to us about it, we are here to listen."

The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon might have called CBS home during their initial broadcasts, but HBO Max has earned the streaming rights to both programs, so it's possible any potential reunion special would call the new platform home. Similarly, Friends was broadcast on NBC and can now be found on HBO Max, with a reunion special currently planned to air on the platform at some point in the future.

