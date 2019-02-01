CBS Is Open to Doing Another ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff

The Big Bang Theory might be coming to an end on CBS, but the legacy of its main character will continue in Young Sheldon. According to one CBS exec, the network is open to bringing audiences more spinoffs, if show creator Chuck Lorre is interested.

When asked by Deadline if there were more spinoffs in the works, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl explained, “Nothing formal. The ball is in squarely in their court. If they want to talk to us about it, we are here to listen.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Young Sheldon appealing to viewers of The Big Bang Theory, fans have wondered if the series would take over its coveted time slot. According to Kahl, that decision won’t be made for months.

“That won’t be made until May when we are doing our scheduling meetings,” Kahl shared when asked about the fall schedule. “We are gratified to have a show doing as well as Young Sheldon but there are never any guarantees about time periods or where thing are going to end up on the schedule.”

Last year’s announcement that this season of The Big Bang Theory would be its last came as a surprise to many, given the show continues to be immensely popular and dominates ratings every week. Star Jim Parsons was the one who admitted he wanted to leave the series for new opportunities, ultimately leading to the show calling it quits.

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time. It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad,” Parsons shared with Entertainment Weekly. “There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone.”

He added, “I guess at a personal level, it feels like the right time in my life. I don’t know what’s next for me. It’s not like there is something specific I am aiming for. I’m firmly in my middle age now. I don’t know how much longer I can wear [the T-shirts] without looking really long in the tooth. In a way, it’s exciting. What is this next chapter of life? What is this next chapter for all of us? It will be very, very sad when it does end, even knowing [I am] okay with it. People are okay when they graduate but there are frequently tears at graduation. It’s hard to say goodbye to people that you have worked with for so long.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of The Big Bang Theory franchise.

Would you like to see more spinoffs from the series? Let us know in the comments below!