The Big Bang Theory Star Says Series Ended for "Reasons the Public Doens't Get To Know About"

The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019 after 12 seasons and nearly two years later, many fans still wonder exactly why the record-breaking, fan-favorite series ended its run at the height of its popularity. While series star Jim Parsons deciding to step away from the series was one major factor, Mayim Bialik told Us that there were multiple reasons the series end and that the factors involved are not things that the public gets to know about.

Bialik explained that anytime a show ends, there are factors involved that the public doesn't get to know about and while she doesn't hint at what those factors are, she also noted that there was a sense that it was also time to move on.

"The way that I described the show ending was there was a lot of factors that the public doesn't get to know about, about what goes into the decisions behind why a show doesn't continue," Bialik said. "I think, as someone who was grateful to work alongside Jim and eager to see the rest of what all of our lives held for us, I think there was a general feeling like it was time for us to move into something different."

Parsons himself has previously said that he felt like he'd done all he could with his character, Sheldon Cooper.

"I played the s— out of that character, and some people could have done it longer probably — I don't mean our show, but this relationship with the character," Parsons told Variety in 2019. "But I feel like we really wrung that material for what it was."

He also revealed during an appearance on David Tennant Does a Podcast With... that there were personal decisions that contributed to his decision.

"I was really upset about, more than anything, one of our dogs was getting really at the end of his life around then," Parsons said, referring to the ill pet he cared for alongside husband Todd, then detailing that the dog suffered from a seizure. "As you can tell, it really upset me. Still does."

He added, "I was so beaten down. I walked out for curtain call [on Boys in the Band] and I slipped and I broke my foot. It was the scariest moment for the next couple of days because I felt like I was at the edge of a cliff... I was teetering and I saw something really dark below between the death of the dog. The bottom line was that it was a really intense summer. The dog passing away, he was 14, and Todd and I had been together for 15 years at that point, so it just was the end of an era.

"I had this moment of clarity that I think you're very fortunate to get in a lot of ways, of going: 'Don't keep speeding by'. You know? 'Use this time to take a look around'. And I did."

