The Big Bang Theory Star Admits She's Never Seen an Episode

It has been just over one year since the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory came to an end, and a surprising revelation from one of its cast members has been revealed. Mayim Bialik, previously nominated for four Primetime Emmy awards for her role of Amy Farrah Fowler, has admitted in a new interview that she's never seen a full episode of the series. To recap there are twelve seasons and 279 episodes of The Big Bang Theory with Bialik appearing in over 200 of them, and she hasn't seen a one. That's not to say she managed to never even see a clip from the series, but she's never been channel surfing and tuned in for an episode.

"I’ve never seen most of the episodes," Bialik told Metro.co.uk. "I don’t watch myself on television. I’ve never sat and watched an episode of our show, ever...I’ve seen snippets on stage when they would show them to the audience but no, I don’t watch myself. I saw pieces [of the last episode] but I was in it, you know?"

Bialik also reflected on the decision to end the series, which could have reportedly gone on for two more seasons if co-star Jim Parsons hadn't decided to step away, adding: "The whole cast, we kind of talked about it together, but I think the reality of it ending took a long time for it to really settle in. What felt the strangest wasn’t when we finished filming in the spring, it was in the fall when we would have been going back to work."

The actress also cast doubt on their being a reunion of the series in the near future both because of the timing and for....other reasons, noting: "There’s a lot of legal stuff which is very boring about why shows do have reunions and don’t, but I think it’s probably too soon."

Bialik and Parsons, who played her on-screen husband in the series, are currently producing a series together, the comedy series Call Me Kat, which is in development at FOX. Based on the UK series Miranda, the series will follow "a 39-year-old woman called" Kat "who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you cannot have everything you want, and still be happy. So she spends the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky." Call Me Kat will premiere as part of Fox's midseason lineup for the 2020 - 2021 broadcast season.

All episodes of The Big Bang Theory can now be seen on HBO Max.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.