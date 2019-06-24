Jim Parsons Reveals Why He’s Content With The Big Bang Theory Ending

The Big Bang Theory ended last month after 12 seasons, but the decision to close the book on some of television’s most beloved characters wasn’t because of bad ratings or other behind the scenes changes or issues. Instead, star Jim Parsons decided to move on from the show at the end of his contract. It’s a decision that surprised many at the time, but now, with a little distance from the end of the series, it’s still one Parsons stands by.

In a recent interview with Variety, Parsons said that he’s okay with the ending of television’s longest-running sitcom.

“I played the s— out of that character, and some people could have done it longer probably — I don’t mean our show, but this relationship with the character,” Parsons said. “But I feel like we really wrung that material for what it was.”

This isn’t the first time that Parsons has said something similar about his decision to walk away from The Big Bang Theory and the record-breaking paychecks the show’s stars earned. Ahead of the series finale last month, Parsons opened up about the decision to step away, acknowledging it as just the right time to go.

“There was no factor; there was no situation that I was like, ‘Well, I’ve had enough of that.’ No. There was nothing like that. It was just…when you know, you know. And you’re susceptible and thrown around by the whims of your own existence and getting to a certain age and your life changes and suddenly you just think different,” he said. “It has been fascinating to think about who I was 12 years ago. And sometimes when I have trouble learning a line or saying a line of Sheldon’s right now, it’s hard to know why specifically. But it’s like, you’re not the same person you were. There is a possibility that this actually became more difficult for you in a way. And I don’t know what that means but it’s like you just change.”

While it may have been time for Parsons to walk away and The Big Bang Theory to end, the show will still live on with artifacts from the series having been donated to the Smithsonian for an exhibit. Items being donated include full costumes worn by all seven of the core characters, from the series costume designer Mary Quigley. In addition to the items listed above, The Big Bang Theory also donated Leonard Hofstadter’s hooded cargo jacket and “Recycle” T-shirt, Penny’s tank top and Ugg boots, Rajesh Koothrappali’s sweater vest and jacket, and Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz’s floral dress and cardigan.

