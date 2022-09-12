Big Shot Season 2 Trailer Released, October Premiere Confirmed

Disney+ has released a trailer for the second season of Big Shot, its family sports dramedy that sees John Stamos playing a big-name college basketball coach forced to work at an elite high school coaching the girls' team. The renewal was announced just over a year ago, which isn't surprising considering that production is generally taking a little longer than it used to, since many film sets are still using aggressive COVID prevention protocols. The trailer gives a look at what's next for the series -- a rise up in the division rankings, a less-than-charming new recruit to the team, and practical problems in the form of a boys team used to getting what they want.

Yes, it seems that the school is integrating, and as a result, the boys team takes priority when it's time to practice. Needless to say, that doesn't sit well with Coach Kom. The series returns on October 12.

You can see the trailer below.

Stamos stars in Big Shot as Coach Marvyn Korn, a former college men's basketball coach who gets a shot at redemption when he's asked to coach the girl's basketball team at Westbrook, an elite private school. The series also stars Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique A. Green, Tisha Custodio, and Cricket Wampler.

"We are thrilled to be returning with Big Shot," Kelley said in a statement. "The show has touched so many hearts — John Stamos' brilliance especially as Coach Marvyn Korn — we look forward to season two and beyond."

"This show represents everything Disney is to me — family, inclusion, and unity," said Stamos. "But at its core, Big Shot is about guts and heart, and that is what Disney+ demonstrated by giving us a second season. I am sending lots of love to the critics and fans that got up on their feet and cheered for us from the sidelines. I'm so grateful to continue to play Coach Korn, a man who learns to let go of pre-conceived judgements and learns from an incredible group of women, helping him to evolve and grow. And yet, he still has so much more to learn…thankfully he'll get that chance in season two."

