The Mandalorian Fans Are Loving Bill Burr’s Return in Latest Episode
Bill Burr reprised his role as Migs Mayfeld in this week's new episode of The Mandalorian Season Two, "Chapter 15: The Believer." While Burr made an impression when he debuted in the Disney+ series during its first season, his second outing allowed him to add some depth to the character, maybe even setting up a role in the Rangers of the New Republic spinoff. Fans responded strongly to Burr's return and performance, not to mention Rick Famuyiwa's strong writing and directing. Thanks to the episode, Mayfeld may emerge as the show's second season's breakout character, and that's after the show brought back favorites from Star Wars animation like Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano.
Mayfeld used to be a sharpshooter in the Imperial Military. In his first appearance in The Mandalorian, a team of criminals looking to stage a prison break had recruited him. The group hired Din Djarin to use the Razor Crest and later betrayed the Mandalorian, attempting to strand him on the prison transport ship they'd infiltrated. That didn't turn out well for them.
In "Chapter 15: The Believer," we learn more about Mayfeld's history, including a connection to Star Wars: Battlefront II's story. We also see that he may have the spirit of a Rebel buried somewhere beneath his sarcastic exterior.
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Bill Burr's return to The Mandalorian.
Give This Man An Oscar
I know he was added to the show ironically but man someone give Bill Burr an Oscar for that performance for chapter 15 of the Mandalorian#TheMandalorian #StarWars pic.twitter.com/0kKXcmYSs6— JD2Observe (@JD_20bserve) December 11, 2020
Awesome
One thing to take out of this week’s episode of #TheMandalorian : Bill Burr is awesome pic.twitter.com/o3aK8RIrcU— Mikha'el of Clan Asura (@AsuraMike) December 11, 2020
Poetic CInema
Watching Bill Burr & Pedro Pascal being absolute acting kings on #TheMandalorian like pic.twitter.com/iUGTJWcWnh— Ray × MANDO SPOILERS (@EditsAtelier) December 11, 2020
The Wise Man
Bill Burr and his wisdom. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/6S0q2jXSFY— Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) December 11, 2020
Going to Cry
not Bill Burr making me want to cry this whole damn episode #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/qikOZCtydY— it’s an i🧃 (@oIiviacarter) December 11, 2020
GREAT
"Now that right there is worth the price of admission" Bill Burr's character on the #TheMandalorian
This is a GREAT episode for @ginacarano pic.twitter.com/cb55A2RWZE— SierraWhiskey is Writing Comics! (@SierraWhiskey9) December 11, 2020
BIll Burr In Space
I love that in The Mandalorian, @billburr isn’t even playing a character, he’s literally just Bill Burr in space— david (@diabeet0) December 10, 2020
Dream Come True
I don’t know who casted Bill Burr for this show...but they deserve a raise. Genius move.#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/lw24oi1i04— TalkingWithMyHans (@TalkWithMyHans_) December 11, 2020
Home Run
Bill Burr knocked it out of the park. The scene in the officer's mess was amazing.#TheMandalorian— So sick of everything (@angryman76) December 11, 2020
Running
#TheMandalorian Bill Burr running was the best part about this episode 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/n9ED6tF6NL— ezo (@EzoAlesayi) December 11, 2020