The Mandalorian Fans Are Loving Bill Burr’s Return in Latest Episode

Bill Burr reprised his role as Migs Mayfeld in this week's new episode of The Mandalorian Season Two, "Chapter 15: The Believer." While Burr made an impression when he debuted in the Disney+ series during its first season, his second outing allowed him to add some depth to the character, maybe even setting up a role in the Rangers of the New Republic spinoff. Fans responded strongly to Burr's return and performance, not to mention Rick Famuyiwa's strong writing and directing. Thanks to the episode, Mayfeld may emerge as the show's second season's breakout character, and that's after the show brought back favorites from Star Wars animation like Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano.

Mayfeld used to be a sharpshooter in the Imperial Military. In his first appearance in The Mandalorian, a team of criminals looking to stage a prison break had recruited him. The group hired Din Djarin to use the Razor Crest and later betrayed the Mandalorian, attempting to strand him on the prison transport ship they'd infiltrated. That didn't turn out well for them.

In "Chapter 15: The Believer," we learn more about Mayfeld's history, including a connection to Star Wars: Battlefront II's story. We also see that he may have the spirit of a Rebel buried somewhere beneath his sarcastic exterior.

