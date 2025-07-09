The Big Bang Theory’s Surprising Sci-Fi Spinoff Get HBO Max Order

The Big Bang Theory is getting another spin-off series, but it’s not what you might expect. The world of television is dominated by franchises, adaptations, and spin-offs of existing shows. It’s understandable given there’s a built in audience for these things, but it does start to get a bit silly when you look at what franchises are still going. There are a ton of different Yellowstone spin-offs set across various centuries and decades, for instance. Something no one probably imagined when the show began back in 2018. Even though the main show is over, the legacy of that franchise carries on.

Another major franchise that will go forth is The Big Bang Theory. The sitcom that aired on CBS in the late 2000s and 2010s and ran for 279 episodes has stayed relevant. The popular nerdy comedy series has had an extended life on streaming and was a staple of CBS’ primetime line-up during the week. It allowed the show to have a prequel centered around breakout character Sheldon Cooper. Young Sheldon, despite being mocked for its premise, was a big hit and ran for 7 seasons from 2017 to 2024.

Although it had a pretty different style and tone, it followed the upbringing of Sheldon and introduced audiences to his quirky family. Ironically enough, Young Sheldon also spawned its own spin-off largely disconnected from The Big Bang Theory. A show known as Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, following Sheldon’s brother and his wife, began airing last year and has already been renewed for a second season.

The Big Bang Theory Sci-Fi Spin-Off Announced for HBO Max

However, there are more spin-offs around The Big Bang Theory on the way. HBO Max has greenlit Stuart Fails to Save the Universe starring Kevin Sussman as comic book store owner, Stuart Bloom. The Big Bang Theory spin-off will not be grounded in reality and will instead be a sci-fi comedy about Stuart trying to stop an impending multiversal Armageddon.

“We’re excited to be continuing the legacy of The Big Bang Theory,” said HBO Max boss Casey Bloys. “Much like the original series, this new chapter wouldn’t be possible without the vision and storytelling brilliance of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, as well as Zak Penn, who has brought fresh insight and a distinctive voice to an already exceptional creative team.”

The cast list for the show does not mention any of the core Big Bang Theory stars, but it is noted that Sheldon and Leonard built a device that is at the center of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, which may suggest there are some cameos from key Big Bang Theory characters in store. Still, some recurring characters from the original show will appear such as Lauren Lapkus as Denise, Brian Posehn as Bert, and John Ross Bowie as Barry.

The logline for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe also mentions alternate universe versions of characters from The Big Bang Theory, which once again adds some credibility to the idea about there being some cameos in store for this show. It’s unclear if this will have the same tone and direction as The Big Bang Theory or if it will be shot in an entirely different way, though the latter would make the most sense for a sci-fi adventure show.