HBO Max Cancels Ones of Its Biggest New Series After Just One Season

HBO Max just canceled its new crime drama Duster after only one season. The series was co-created and executive produced by LaToya Morgan and J.J. Abrams, and it languished in development for years, through multiple delays. After all that, the show was apparently unsuccessful for the streamer, as the cancellation comes one week after the season finale aired. HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television both confirmed the news in statement published by Variety, praising the show’s cast and crew in the process. Some fans are already calling out for another streamer to rescue this show, but so far there’s no word on that possibility.

Duster was a crime thriller set in the American southwest in 1972, following the first ever Black woman FBI agent, Nina Hayes (Rachel Hilson) as she seeks to take down organized crime boss Ezra Saxton (Keith David). She is assisted by criminal getaway driver-turned informant Jim Ellis (Josh Holloway). The series has eight episodes in total, three of them co-written by Abrams and Morgan.

“While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a second season of Duster, we are so grateful to have had the chance to work with the amazingly talented co-creators J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, and our partners at Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television,” read a statement from the streamer. “We are tremendously proud of this series led by Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson and we thank them along with our cast and crew for their incredible collaboration and partnership.”

“J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan delivered a thrilling, multi-dimensional crime drama in Duster, with textured characters that took the audience back to the 1970s in a new and innovative way,” added WBTV. “Those characters were brought to life by a wonderful team led by Josh, Rachel, and an extremely talented ensemble cast, along with an expert crew behind the scenes. We are incredibly proud of the show, and while we wish this journey could continue, we are thankful to our partners at HBO Max for the opportunity to tell Jim and Nina’s story.”

Duster was a part of Morgan and Abrams’ overall with Warner Bros. through his production company bad Robot. The deal was signed in 2019, and included several other projects that never came to fruition at all, including Justice League Dark and a series inspired by Stephen King’s The Shining. Abrams’ series Batman: Caped Crusader even started under this deal, but ultimately moved to Prime Video when it aired.

Abrams and Morgan both have other upcoming projects to turn their attention to, but many fans are holding out hope that Duster will be rescued by another outlet. In the meantime, the one and only season of the series is streaming now on HBO Max.