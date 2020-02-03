Jeep Super Bowl Commercial With Bill Murray for Groundhog Day Has Internet Raving

Last night was Super Bowl LIV, and as usual, it came with a host of noteworthy Super Bowl commercials. Each year, brands try to outdo one another for standout advertisements. Jeep may have won the day this year.
The company enlisted Bill Murray to reprise his role as Phil Connors from the beloved 1993 comedy film Groundhog Day (which happened to be the day this Super Bowl was played this year). As in the movie, Connors is forced to relive the same day over and over again, but this time it’s a lot more fun because of his Jeep vehicle.
Fans went wild for the new ad and letting their voices be heard on social media. Here we’ve rounded up some of their reactions to the Super Bowl ad from Twitter. Keep reading to see what fans have to say.
What did you think of Bill Murray’s Groundhog Day Jeep Super Bowl ad? Let us know in the comments section.
They Won the Super Bowl
“You’re gonna freeze to death”— Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) February 2, 2020
“Who cares! See ya tomorrow”
Bill Murray and Jeep won the Super Bowl. #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/YWgKCb512r
greatest super bowl commercial of all time
As a jeep owner and massive Bill Murray fan I’m declaring this the greatest Super Bowl commercial of all time. Don’t even run the other commercials, only this. https://t.co/mlAQ73FTbI— Syracuse Waterboy (@CuseWaterBoy) February 2, 2020
this is awesome
THIS is AWESOME! Hahahahaha!— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) February 2, 2020
Great way to celebrate #GroundhogDay #SuperBowl Sunday, Bill Murray and a classic movie!😂😂😂😂
Commercial genius from the folks @Jeep!!!!!
(Via @Jeep)
pic.twitter.com/41n5nP5DhX
knocking it out of the park
Jeep w/Bill Murray knocked it out of the park pic.twitter.com/Vw8O4Zjngn— Buckeyefarmer (@krabbew) February 3, 2020
now here’s an idea…
Jeep could do a version of the same ad next year with Bill Murray and gopher on a golf course. The script writes itself. Brilliant.— Doug Heye (@DougHeye) February 3, 2020
gets my vote
Groundhog Day + Jeep + Bill Murray: my vote for best commercial! It helps that it’s one of my favorite movies. #JeepGroundhogDay— john sattler (@SattlerJohn) February 3, 2020
Perfect Score
#Jeep mafia— Buck -O|||||||O- (@Buck_Idaho) February 2, 2020
Who has seen the new jeep commercial with Bill Murray? I give it a 10 out of 10!
👍😀👍#JeepGroundhogDay #jeep
hilarious
Bill Murray found a way to make Groundhog Day better: with a Jeep Gladiator.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 3, 2020
Hilarious. pic.twitter.com/jQK4piCmI1
nostalgia wins
Nostalgia wins in the big game as Bill Murray finally escapes Punxsutawney in a @Jeep Gladiator #adbowl #SuperBowl #brandbowl pic.twitter.com/f3nmKrvqGt— Eric John (@ejohn1) February 3, 2020
it was worth it
whatever Jeep paid Bill Murray for this, it was worth it pic.twitter.com/MHZqJD8kaw— shauna (@goldengateblond) February 2, 2020