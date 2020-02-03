Jeep Super Bowl Commercial With Bill Murray for Groundhog Day Has Internet Raving

Last night was Super Bowl LIV, and as usual, it came with a host of noteworthy Super Bowl commercials. Each year, brands try to outdo one another for standout advertisements. Jeep may have won the day this year.

The company enlisted Bill Murray to reprise his role as Phil Connors from the beloved 1993 comedy film Groundhog Day (which happened to be the day this Super Bowl was played this year). As in the movie, Connors is forced to relive the same day over and over again, but this time it’s a lot more fun because of his Jeep vehicle.

Fans went wild for the new ad and letting their voices be heard on social media. Here we’ve rounded up some of their reactions to the Super Bowl ad from Twitter. Keep reading to see what fans have to say.

What did you think of Bill Murray’s Groundhog Day Jeep Super Bowl ad? Let us know in the comments section.

They Won the Super Bowl

“You’re gonna freeze to death”



“Who cares! See ya tomorrow”



Bill Murray and Jeep won the Super Bowl. #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/YWgKCb512r — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) February 2, 2020

greatest super bowl commercial of all time

As a jeep owner and massive Bill Murray fan I’m declaring this the greatest Super Bowl commercial of all time. Don’t even run the other commercials, only this. https://t.co/mlAQ73FTbI — Syracuse Waterboy (@CuseWaterBoy) February 2, 2020

this is awesome

THIS is AWESOME! Hahahahaha!



Great way to celebrate #GroundhogDay #SuperBowl Sunday, Bill Murray and a classic movie!😂😂😂😂



Commercial genius from the folks @Jeep!!!!!



(Via @Jeep)

pic.twitter.com/41n5nP5DhX — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) February 2, 2020

knocking it out of the park

Jeep w/Bill Murray knocked it out of the park pic.twitter.com/Vw8O4Zjngn — Buckeyefarmer (@krabbew) February 3, 2020

now here’s an idea…

Jeep could do a version of the same ad next year with Bill Murray and gopher on a golf course. The script writes itself. Brilliant. — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) February 3, 2020

gets my vote

Groundhog Day + Jeep + Bill Murray: my vote for best commercial! It helps that it’s one of my favorite movies. #JeepGroundhogDay — john sattler (@SattlerJohn) February 3, 2020

Perfect Score

#Jeep mafia

Who has seen the new jeep commercial with Bill Murray? I give it a 10 out of 10!

👍😀👍#JeepGroundhogDay #jeep — Buck -O|||||||O- (@Buck_Idaho) February 2, 2020

hilarious

Bill Murray found a way to make Groundhog Day better: with a Jeep Gladiator.



Hilarious. pic.twitter.com/jQK4piCmI1 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 3, 2020

nostalgia wins

Nostalgia wins in the big game as Bill Murray finally escapes Punxsutawney in a @Jeep Gladiator #adbowl #SuperBowl #brandbowl pic.twitter.com/f3nmKrvqGt — Eric John (@ejohn1) February 3, 2020

it was worth it