Billy Corgan Reveals NWA Wrestlers He Thinks Will Be Household Names in Five Years

NWA owner Billy Corgan has a list of wrestlers he believes will become household names. Billy Corgan purchased the National Wrestling Alliance back in 2017, helping to bring the fledging company back to prominence with the revival of the NWA Worlds Championship, along with securing a television deal for his new reality show Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland. Some iconic wrestlers have stepped foot in an NWA ring over the years, and there's a new crop of wrestlers looking to make a name for themselves. As far as names that fans should keep an eye out for, Corgan has a pretty impressive list.

Speaking to ComicBook while promoting Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland, NWA owner Billy Corgan ran down the names of NWA wrestlers he thinks will be household names within five years. "Joe Alonzo, Kenzie Paige, Kerry Morton, Alex Taylor, Carson Drake, Kylie Paige, Kenzie's sister... I think we have in the neighborhood of 7-10 young talents who all have the capability to take it up to the next level," Corgan said. "Of course, when they do take it up to the higher level, I want them standing in an NWA ring. And that's why we made such a big commitment to younger talent, because I want to be there as they mature from the first stage of their wrestling career to the second stage."

He added, "Symbiotically, I want them to help the NWA grow, and in exchange, I want to help them grow as talent. If you look at who's scouting for us... Jazz, Patt Kenney, Dr. Tom Pritchard, Homicide... we've got some serious people who can look at a talent in the ring and maybe see something I can't see. I'm very grateful to them because our farm system is really starting to see the NWA turn into a new era."

You can watch the interview in the player above.

Billy Corgan comments on chance of NXT/NWA crossover

With WWE's NXT moving from USA Network to The CW this year, and Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland also airing on CW, it's time to wonder if there could ever be a cross-promotional event between the two. Corgan says it's something he'd love to see happen.

"I would love that. With NXT coming [to The CW], we respect that. WWE is a huge, huge company. We've seen recently where they are reaching out to some independents," Corgan told ComicBook. "They worked recently, of course, with TNA. I would love to work with the WWE but we don't sort of thinking on it in the sense like we're waiting for the phone to ring, but I would love to work with them."

WWE has embraced the greater wrestling world since the Triple H regime took power. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace wrestled at WWE Royal Rumble. Shinsuke Nakamura competed in a one-off match for Pro Wrestling NOAH. Karl Anderson was able to finish his NJPW commitments, including a match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, while on an active WWE contract.

"I've certainly interacted with them through the years, both before I was in wrestling and then of course, now being in wrestling," Corgan said of his relationship with WWE. "They've always treated me great. I have nothing bad to say about them. They're a class organization through and through as far as how they treat people like myself. My experience has been so positive. I have nothing but good feelings towards them."

Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland is now streaming on The CW App.