5 Characters You Need to Know Before Helluva Boss Season 3

The first installment of Helluva Boss Season 3 drops this Wednesday, and fans have a lot to look forward to. The show follows the members of a Hell-based assassination startup business called the Immediate Murder Professionals— or I.M.P for short— as they navigate missions, paperwork, relationships, dark pasts, clashing personalities, cruel and callous demon overlords, wild parties and all variety of other wild, gory and raunchy nonsense in their quest to make a paycheck, a stable life and even a stable love. Their job? Taking orders from damned human souls— known in the Hellaverse, Helluva Boss‘ parent canon, as Sinners— to kill those that had wronged them in life. Of course, killing the living on behalf of the dead requires that I.M.P’s employees have some way to access Earth, and getting and maintaining that access has set in motion many of the logistical, interpersonal, and increasingly political dramas that have developed over the prior two seasons.

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Many of those long-simmering dramas and conflicts came to a head in the second season’s final two episodes, meaning that we are starting Season Three fresh (or at least fresh-ish, given that a series of short minisodes chronicling the lives of these characters between seasons have been dropping fairly regularly on Youtube since Season 2’s end) into the fallout of many long-running arcs coming to culmination. So, , let’s get a refresher on who’s who, and what they’re going through.

1) Blitzo

Starting off with what is arguably the series’ protagonist, we have the titular Boss himself, Blitzo (the “O” is silent, as he aggressively informs everyone he meets). The mind behind I.M.P and the semi-coherent, semi-functional force behind its continued existence, Blitzo is cynical, lewd, rude, and unpredictable— though prior seasons have increasingly revealed that at least some of this repellent personality is due to a belief that he can never accept being truly loved, possibly due to massive trauma from a fire he believes he caused as a child.

Going into Season 3, Blitzo faces uncertainty around his relationship with Stolas, the now-banished Goetian Prince (i.e. Hell nobility) whom Blitzo had initially been giving sexual favors to in exchange for access to Stolas’ grimoire, only for the two of them to develop an increasingly close and devoted romantic relationship. After Stolas was willing to sacrifice his life for Blitzo— albeit only losing his status and power in the end— and Blitzo returned the favor soon after by saving Stolas from the gut of a massive ice dragon, the pair’s dynamic seemed to be shifting to something more stable and understanding. However, this was clearly short-lived, as the trailer for Helluva Boss Season 3 shows the two fighting often and referring to each other as exes.

Aside from relationship troubles, Blitzo is also facing increasing responsibility as I.M.P’s CEO as public interest in the company grows, continual reminders of his trauma from the fire, and a growing sense of discomfort with who he is as a person. It even seemed, in the latter half of Season 2, that Blitzo may be making real efforts to change (and his use of therapeutic language in the Season 3 trailer may indicate that he has started therapy, or is at least utilizing self-help techniques). This growth is may be more urgently needed for Blitzo than he knows, as his bravery at his trial in Season 2’s penultimate episode sparked feelings of resistance and shared struggle among Impkind while also catapulting Blitzo to celebrity status— a combination that could land the head of I.M.P in an unasked-for role as the symbol and/or leader of an Imp liberation movement.

2) Moxxie

The campy, fussy bookkeeper and sharpshooter of I.M.P, Moxxie is a former mafia family member who, already looking to escape the life, ended up cellmates with Blitzo after a heist gone wrong, and was recruited as I.M.P’s first employee. The job would later lead him to meet his true love and wife Millie, and at the end of Season 2, the couple balance their work as assassins— a craft for which they are truly passionate— with simple, loving domestic stability.

However, all is not truly peaceful for Moxxie, as the looming presence of his ruthless mafia-boss father Crimson, who has expressed violent intent towards both him and Millie due to Moxxie’s abandonment of the family, continues to hang over the sharpshooter’s head. These fears will soon be compounded, as Moxxie is currently still unaware that Millie is pregnant— a fact that will doubtless terrify Moxxie, as the child will technically be a member of his old mafia family as well, and may provide added incentive for Crimson to strike. Given that Crimson forced Moxxie to kill his own mother as a child as punishment for both of their disobedience, the combined weight of his own approaching parenthood with his father’s threats will doubtless awaken long-buried grief, terror and anger in Moxxie.

3) Millie

Millie, I.M.P’s ferally violent brawler hailing from a ranching family in the Wrath ring, is, as mentioned in the prior entry, unexpectedly pregnant. She is currently keeping her pregnancy a secret from Moxxie, as she fears that she may be expected to leave her feral and violent personality behind as a mother. Thankfully, Millie has others to confide in, as despite her lingering guilt about leaving her family to manage the farm without her, her sister Sallie May has offered a supportive ear— and, in the Helluva Shorts series, some in-person company— as Millie comes to terms with this new chapter of her life.

The trailers for Season 3 show an unexpected bond forming between Millie and Stolas over shared identity crises and fears around parenthood (Millie dreads the changes that will come with becoming a mother, while Stolas regrets leaving his teenage daughter with his cruel ex-wife). It should also be noted that Millie is, at this time, unaware of the true extent of Crimson’s cruelty, and thus of the of risk having Moxxie’s child.

4) Loona

Loona is a type of doglike demon called a hellhound, and was the only non-imp member of I.M.P until Stolas joined the company in Season 2’s final episode. Adopted by Blitzo after a currently-unknown tragic past left her a teenage orphan, Loona had spent much of the past two seasons as a largely grumpy, perpetually-tired-of-it-all character. However, by the end of Season 2, her cautious attempts to find community among other hellhounds did seem to have resulted in Loona getting a steady friend group, and becoming at least somewhat more outgoing and relaxed as a result.

At present, we know literally nothing about Loona’s past before Blitzo found her, which lends even more mystery and suspense to some of the hellhound’s stranger traits— Loona’s initial complete lack of community among her own species, her seeming experience with forms of magic not normally accessible to her class of demon, and her insistence on clinging to her identity as an orphan despite Blitzo being a dedicated father to her, all raise some serious questions about her origins. Thankfully, it looks like we may get some answers, as series creator Vivienne Medrano (better known online as Vivziepop) teased at a convention panel earlier this year that Helluva Boss Season 3 would feature the show’s first entirely Loona-centric arc.

5) Stolas

The newest member of I.M.P, the owl demon Stolas was formerly a member of the Goetia, a class of birdlike demon nobility with access to vast magical powers. Stripped of his powers and nobility after taking the fall for Blitzo when the imp was accused of using Stolas’ grimoire for illegal purposes, the disgraced noble is now having to adjust to office life. Stolas and Blitzo have a complicated history, as Blitzo’s attempt to use Stolas to get access to a powerful grimoire in exchange for sex accidentally led to the two of them falling in something like love. However, this relationship was hampered from both sides, by Blitzo’s refusal of commitment and emotional openness (using rude and cruel behavior to drive Stolas off whenever their relationship was getting too serious) and by Stolas’ ulterior motive in needing an escape from his violently abusive wife Stella and the crushing pressures and expectations of Goetia social life.

Now, as Stolas realizes the full extent of what he has done by sacrificing his nobility for Blitzo, he is overwhelmed by grief and regret for abandoning his daughter Octavia with Stella and struggling with the fact that Octavia refuses to speak to him. Stolas has also begun to harbor complicated feelings towards Blitzo, as the imp continues to be abrasive and afraid of commitment despite the more positive developments in their relationship during Season 2’s final two episodes. Aside from internal issues, Stolas must also contend with hatred from the common imps he now lives among— rising class tensions cause him to be seen as a noble invading their space, despite Blitzo’s efforts to assure everyone to the contrary— and the overall struggles of adjusting to a powerless, low-income life.

6) BONUS: Other Characters

Before we wrap this arc up to eagerly await the premiere of Helluva Boss Season 3 on October 14th 2026, let’s go through a speed round of the show’s more plot-important side characters and their respective situations. While Stolas’ daughter Octavia is angry at her father for his double life and eventual abandonment, and does not want to talk to him, she desperately wishes for her own freedom as she is currently trapped— physically and psychologically— in a toxic and controlling environment with Stella and Andrealphus. The most recent Helluva Shorts episode showed Loona helping Octavia re-enter her room after the younger Goetia’s attempts to use her father’s grimoire to escape the palace led her to crash-land on Blitzo’s couch (Loona having been on the couch at the time).

Blitzo’s childhood friend Fizzarolli is still dealing with the fallout from breaking his contract with Mammon, and may be experiencing relationship issues with is boyfriend Asmodeus, the Sin of Lust (Ozzie for short), after Ozzie was unable or unwilling to speak up for Blitzo’s life during his trial. Stella and her brother Adrealphus are reveling in their newfound power with full control over Stolas’ former role, while new Goetia character Vassago may want to rekindle an old flame with Stolas. Striker, Stolas’ would-be assassin and recurrent nemesis to I.M.P, walks free. And, lastly, Blitzo’s Succubus ex-girlfriend Verosika Mayday is, as always, awesome and unbothered by all this drama.