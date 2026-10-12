RJ Mitte, Breaking Bad’s Walter Jr., Dies at 34

Actor RJ Mitte, best known to fans of Breaking Bad for playing the role of Walter Jr. opposite Bryan Cranston, has died. TMZ brings word of his passing, revealing that Mitte passed today, Monday, October 12. TMZ reports that Mitte died by suicide. He was 34.

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Mitte’s reps confirmed the death in a statement, writing: “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion. Beyond entertaining friends and family around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s.”

Though best known for playing Walter Jr. on Breaking Bad, a role that Mitte reprised in an episode of Robot Chicken, the actor had even more credits to his name, including appearances on Everybody Hates Chris, Vegas, and the survival reality series Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

Breaking Bad Star RJ Mitte Dies

Making his first appearance on Breaking Bad in the very first episode, Mitte’s Walter Jr. would prove to be a moral focal point for the entire series, in addition to providing some comedic relief at times when things got really dark. Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age three and would go on to use his platform in the popular Emmy-winning drama to continue to raise awareness about it. Not only was Mitte awarded the SAG-AFTRA Harold Russell Award in 2013 for his role in the series, an honor given to performers with disabilities that have contributed to awareness through their work, but he was made a celebrity ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy as well.

In an interview with The Joe Vulpis Podcast that was posted just one week ago, Mitte recounted his time auditioning for the role of Walter Jr., revealing that he auditioned five times for the series across a six-month period.

“My very first audition I ever did in Los Angeles was a PSA for the state of California. It was an anti-meth commercial,” Mitte recalled with a laugh. “Then fast forward to auditioning for Breaking Bad, which is still, in my opinion, an anti-meth thing.”

He noted that, even though he walked with crutches as a young man, he was able to no longer use them after years of physical and occupational therapy. That said, when his final audition came around, the casting director had crutches from a skiing accident, which she offered to him to use in the audition. When he booked the part, though, Mitte reveals it was so late in the process that the cast dinner for the start of filming had already happened, making him the last role cast for the pilot.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org. A list of international suicide hotlines can be found here