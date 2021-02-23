Black Lightning Recap: Everything You Missed in "The Book of Reconstruction Chapter Three: Despite All My Rage"

Black Lightning's fourth and final season is in full swing this week but even as The CW series moves forward into post-A.S.A. and post-Markovian war Freeland, things are more dire than ever both for the city and its residents and for the Pierce family as well. The Markvoians may be gone, but now a gang war between the Kobra Cartel and the 100 is making the streets unsafe -- even costing the life of an innocent child in last week's episode -- and the Pierce family is deeply fractured. Jen (China Anne McClain) is focused on being Thunder to the detriment of everything else in her life, Jefferson (Cress Williams) has given up Black Lightning but is still carrying out his own personal form of vengeance, Lynn's (Christine Adams) addiction is taking a new form, and Anissa (Nefessa Williams) continues to struggle with Grace's (Chantal Thuy) condition. This week, with Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) having made his plans to destroy Jefferson clear and therapy for both Jefferson and Lynn not necessarily yielding the results they might have hoped for, everything feels like it's come to a breaking point. If you need to get caught up on the major details and stories from this week's episode of Black Lightning, we're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "The Book of Reconstruction Chapter Three: Despite All My Rage." Warning: full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you really want to know.

Jefferson Jefferson has a nightmare in which Tobias is in his home, has taken his family and despite all of his rage and attempts to fight him, Jefferson cannot beat him. He tells the therapist who tells him to stop deflecting, prompting him to finally admit that he doesn't know who he is without Black Lightning (though he doesn't reveal his superhero identity to the therapist.)

La La and Freeland La La and Devonte now have an underground fight club that is operated and attended virtually. One of the fighters is the father of the kid who was killed in the shootout last week and a teacher at Jefferson's school. Jefferson follows him and confronts La La -- then ends up fighting himself, defeating the bigger previously undefeated man. The media continues to stir anti-metahuman sentiment in Freeland, specifically using video footage of Jen as Lightning due to the large amount of property damage she caused. Both Lynn and Anissa suggest Jen needs more training.

Lynn At home, Lynn injects Jen's powers to test them, specifically the healing powers while in the bathroom. Jefferson, like the girls last week, declares that she is "not like them". She says she'll stop when he becomes Black Lightning again. In therapy, Lynn admits she always feels like an outsider, even in her own family. It's a breakthrough and the therapist tells her to just be herself.

Jen and Anissa Grace wakes up from her coma and she and Anissa get married there in the hospital. Jen turns to TC to help her track down the person who gave the news the footage of Lightning so she can release the unedited footage and clear her name. She does, but the kid is a fan and says he'll help her clear her name by going viral. She has TC set her up social media, but she also starts having side effects for going up into the upper atmosphere.

Gambi Gambi gets his tour of Monavista and discovers that the nextgen weapons have a stun setting so that they don't kill normal humans. Gambi smuggles out one of the guns so he and TC can learn more about how it works and discovers that even the stun setting is fatal.