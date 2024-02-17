Blackpink's Lisa Joins The White Lotus Season 3 Cast

HBO's hit series The White Lotus just added a world-famous musician to the cast. Blackpink's very own Lisa is joining the cast of The White Lotus in season 3 (via Variety), and she will be credited under her given name Lalisa Manobal. There's no word on the character that she's playing, but the show is expected to begin production at some point in February, so hopefully, more details will arrive soon. What is known is that season 3 will follow a new group of guests at the resort, and that the production will take place around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand.

This will be Manobal's acting debut, and she will be the second member of Blackpink to jump into the acting world, as Jennie made her acting debut in 2023's HBO drama The Idol. There's no release date for season 3 of White Lotus, but HBO's Casey Bloys said season 3 is expected in 2025. The reason for the delay was attributed to the writers and actors strikes, which shut production down last year.

The series has compiled 15 Emmy wins and 43 Emmy nominations thus far and has switched locations each time. Season one was based in Hawaii, while season 2 was based in Sicily. The location is changed once again for season 3 with the show moving to Thailand, and now the season will have even more star power attached.

For those unfamiliar, Blackpink is one of the biggest musical groups in the world, and the group includes members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé. Their most recent album Born Pink debuted atop the Billboard charts and has gone on to sell over 2 million copies and has become the best-selling album by a female act on the Circle Album Chart. Born Pink also has over 500 million streams on Spotify.

Lisa has also experienced solo success and even recently created her own management company called Lloud Co. She released Lalisa and Money in 2021, and both singles charted in the top 10 of the Billboard Global 200. Money also became the longest-charting song by a female K-pop soloist on the Billboard Hot 100.

White Lotus season 3 features Lalisa Manobal, Natasha Rothwell, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Shalini Peiris, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Morgana O'Reilly, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Lek Patravadi, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Francesca Corney, and Scott Glenn.

