White Lotus Season 3 Just Lost Out on a Fan-Favorite True Detective Star

The White Lotus Season 3 may have a stacked cast of talented actors – but True Detective star Woody Harrelson won't be one of them.

In a new interview, HBO and Max streaming chief Casey Bloys confirmed that Harrelson was in consideration at one point during planning for The White Lotus Season 3 – but scheduling didn't allow it to work out:

"Woody isn't attached. [Creator] Mike White has had conversations with a lot of people and Woody was one of them," Bloys told THR. "One of the issues when you're shooting overseas is people's schedules. You have most of the casting, though there are a couple more roles. But Woody is not one of them."

The White Lotus Season 3 Cast & Story

The White Lotus Season 3 is confirmed to have cast Parker Posey (Lost in Space, Beau Is Afraid), Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Family Plan), and Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter franchise), Leslie Bibb (Iron Man, Palm Royale), Dom Hetrakul (The Sky Without the Sun, The Family), Tayme Thapthimthong (Paradox, Mechanic: Resurrection), as well as Miloš Biković, Christian Friedel, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi, and Shalini Peiris. White Lotus Season 1 star Natasha Rothwell (Sonic The Hedgehog movies) will return as Belinda Lindsey, spa manager at the White Lotus hotel who was hoping to open her own business.

Creator Mike White ended Season 2 of The White Lotus by floating the idea the thematic arcs for the respective seasons are "money" (S1) and "sex" (S2), with Season 3 poised to explore ideas of "religion and spirituality." To that end, an exotic locale in Asia was sought out, with Thailand ultimately becoming the place that White and HBO settled on for the shoot.

"We are honored to have amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of The White Lotus," Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, shared in a statement. "The kingdom's exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality.

Thailand has long been considered one of the world's favorite filming locations. The White Lotus project will certainly strengthen the kingdom's status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to amazing Thailand."

The White Lotus Season 3 is in development at HBO.