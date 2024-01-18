The White Lotus Season 4 Seemingly Confirmed by HBO Exec

The 75th Annual Emmys took place earlier this week, and the event saw Jennifer Coolidge taking home her second win for playing Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus. With the exception of Coolidge and Jon Gries (Greg Hunt), the second season of the Mike White-created show starred a whole new cast, and now the third season is expected to do the same. The next season has been delayed until 2025, but the casting announcements have been pouring in. Turns out, HBO is also already thinking about the show's fourth season. HBO and Max content chairman/CEO Casey Bloys recently spoke to Variety about their upcoming slate of shows. Not only did he tease more of The White Lotus, but hinted that some actors could be returning.

"I'm already excited about who is going to come back for Season 4. It really is a fun model that Mike has set up," Bloys teased.

Who Is Starring in The White Lotus Season 3?

There are some big names joining The White Lotus next season, including Parker Posey (Lost in Space, Beau Is Afraid), Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Family Plan), Carrie Coon (The Leftovers, The Gilded Age), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter franchise, Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris), Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones, Fallout), Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill, Impeachment: American Crime Story), Sam Nivola (Maestro, White Noise), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V, The Staircase), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education, Living), Leslie Bibb (Iron Man, Palm Royale), Dom Hetrakul (The Sky Without the Sun, The Family), and Tayme Thapthimthong (Paradox, Mechanic: Resurrection). It was previously announced that the first season's Natasha Rothwell will be reprising her role as Belinda Lindsey, the spa manager from Season One.

Where Does The White Lotus Season 3 Take Place?

The White Lotus is heading to Thailand for the show's third season.

"We are honored to have amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of The White Lotus," Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, shared in a statement. "The kingdom's exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality. Thailand has long been considered one of the world's favorite filming locations. The White Lotus project will certainly strengthen the kingdom's status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to amazing Thailand."

"We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike's creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the White Lotus," Janet Graham Borba, exec vp production at HBO & Max, added.

Stay tuned for more updates about The White Lotus.